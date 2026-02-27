McLaren has confirmed a number of Australians have bought the British brand’s latest track-only hypercar, dubbed Project: Endurance.

Based on McLaren’s Le Mans and World Endurance Championship (WEC) racer, the track-only hypercar will allow customers to participate in a series of non-competitive track days over a two-year period, complete with McLaren pit crews, engineers and driving instructor.

Speaking to Whichcar by Wheels at the Asia-Pacific unveiling of its latest race car-inspired hypercar in Sydney today, Neil Underwood, Head of HyperTrack Cars confirmed that an undisclosed number of Project: Endurance have been bought by Australian buyers.

“I can’t tell you how many, but we have sold cars in Australia,” he said.

However, don’t expect to see McLaren’s WEC race-bred hypercar pounding around Australia’s race tracks any time soon, with McLaren responsible for storing and maintaining the cars for the first two years of ownership.

Buyers won’t get the full WEC experience, however. While the factory racecar conforms to the series’ hypercar rules with an elaborate hybrid twin-turbo V6 powertrain, the customer versions do away with the hybrid system altogether. Instead, power comes exclusively from a race-engineered 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 putting out around 537kW. The proper race car, thanks to Le Mans’ strict Balance of Performance regulations, makes around 493kW.

McLaren has also ensured the customer car is more forgiving to drive than the race car, with features like traction control, power delivery and braking performance all tailored towards ‘amateur’ drivers. And without the complexity of the hybrid system’s battery and electric motors, the customer cars are also lighter than the race car.

“Obviously we’ve got some phenomenally fast road cars, but if you really want to drive these cars, you’ve got to go on the track,” Underwood explained of McLaren’s Project: Endurance customer program. “And this is just the ultimate expression of that track car.”

McLaren’s assault on the World Endurance Championship, including the Le Mans 24-Hour, will start in 2027. The British brand has one victory at Le Mans, with the McLaren F1 GTR triumphant in 1995.