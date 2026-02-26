When the concept of ‘tap to pay’ via your smartphone was first introduced, many dismissed it as the answer to a question nobody asked. Likewise, Tesla’s ‘Key Card’ which replaced the traditional key fob or remote, and was not much larger than a credit card. Now, though, most people wax lyrical about not having to carry a wallet anywhere, and those with key cards, or smartphone-enabled systems, talk about the flexibility and user-friendliness of the technology.

Now, Toyota is joining many other manufacturers, by adding Apple’s digital key system to its cars,

starting with the 2026 Toyota RAV4 in the United States, in a portent of what is soon to follow her

win Australia.

Tech site, MacRumors, recently reported that the keyless access technology will be rolled out on the 2026 RAV4 in the US, with Apple’s Digital key allowing a smartphone owner to add the secure virtual key to their Apple Wallet. It means you won’t need anything other than your phone to unlock, drive, and lock your car once set up.

1

The concept of smartphone as car key works brilliantly… until you need to leave your car with a valet at a crowded city parking garage. Ask me how I know.

Apple added the digital key capability via Apple Wallet, to its smartphones in 2020, and the technology is currently available when you buy an Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

MacRumors reports that using a device’s ultra-wideband transmitter (UWB), allows a user to use their compatible phone or even Apple Watch as the car key. You can, as we’ve tested with other brands like Tesla, leave the phone in your pocket or bag, or your watch on your wrist, and the car will unlock as you approach. You will need, however, to have an iPhone 11 or newer, and a Watch Series 6 or newer.

MacRumors also reported that, in the US from launch, owners will require a Toyota Remote Connect subscription, which starts from $15 per month. Currently, in the US, a free, one-year Remote Connect trial is included when you buy a new Toyota.

1

Crucially, UWB works even when your phone battery is flat, meaning you will still be able to get into and out of your car safely, preventing you from being stranded with a vehicle you can’t unlock and drive.

US website, CarScoops, was able to get confirmation from Toyota, that the tech had, in fact, been introduced via the RAV4. A spokesperson told CarScoops that, ‘digital key is now managed within a compatible smart device’s native digital wallet app, and allows customers to lock, unlock, start and operate supported Toyota or Lexus vehicles’.

WhichCar by Wheels will report details as soon as the technology is available on Toyota vehicles sold in Australia.