General Motors is preparing to phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all its future vehicles – both petrol-powered and electric – as it transitions toward a unified, in-house infotainment and computing system.

The news, revealed during a series of GM technology announcements this week and first highlighted by The Verge’s Nilay Patel in a podcast interview with CEO Mary Barra (below) and Chief Product Officer Sterling Anderson, confirms a significant shift in how GM sees the future of in-car connectivity.

Although GM has not provided an exact date, industry sources indicate that the change will begin with 2028 model-year vehicles, coinciding with the rollout of the company’s new centralized computing architecture. The first vehicle expected to feature this platform is the 2028 Cadillac Escalade IQ.

This next-generation electronic architecture will reportedly deliver huge increases in processing power, enabling advanced features such as the upcoming “hands-off, eyes-off” version of Super Cruise, GM’s semi-autonomous driving system. It will also support a wide range of software-driven enhancements compatible with both internal combustion and electric powertrains.

The move away from smartphone projection systems continues a trend GM began in 2023 when it removed CarPlay and Android Auto from its latest EVs in favor of its Google Built-In infotainment platform (based on Android Automotive OS). That decision drew sharp criticism from analysts and consumers alike. A McKinsey & Company report found that nearly half of car buyers would reject a model lacking CarPlay functionality – underscoring the risk of alienating a loyal user base.

Despite that, GM appears determined to control its digital ecosystem. Beginning in 2026, its vehicles will integrate a more conversational version of Google Gemini AI, with plans to introduce GM’s own proprietary AI voice assistant later in the decade.

The announcement also comes as Apple’s next-generation CarPlay Ultra experiences sluggish adoption. So far, Aston Martin remains the only automaker to offer it, while others have delayed rollout.

For customers who value Apple or Android smartphone connectivity, the message is clear: buy a Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, or GMC with CarPlay soon – because by 2028, GM vehicles will exclusively feature GM + Google on board.