Apple has revealed its iOS 26 software for the iPhone, which has included a big update to the CarPlay in-car smartphone mirroring tech.

Aimed at making CarPlay more user-friendly and customisable, it will be made available to download in October.

Launching alongside CarPlay Ultra, which is an expanded version of CarPlay that can control the driver’s display, radio and climate control to only be available in new Aston Martin products initially, the regular CarPlay’s update introduces fresh graphics mirroring the iPhone called ‘Liquid Glass’ with translucent menus.

According to Apple, user-friendliness has been improved with the CarPlay update with key information such as maps made more visible. For example, incoming phone call notifications will no longer take up the whole display or cover mapping directions – instead, they will be be displayed in a more compact view.

Incoming messages will also be made less distracting, displaying as a small notification at the bottom of the screen and users will now be able to respond with emoji ‘tapbacks’ (where you can, for example, send a thumbs up or heart as a response, like on an iPhone) and contacts will also be able to be pinned like on an iPhone so that messaging favourites will be easier.

iOS 26 also brings widget customisation so the home screen can be designed by the user) and Live Activities, so that users can be fed information such as flight tracking while driving.

Apple’s iOS 26 software will be made available to public beta testers next month ahead of a full market launch in October.