Aston Martin has become the first manufacturer to offer the second generation of Apple’s smartphone mirroring system, which is called Ultra. Expanding the in-car real estate massively for the system, CarPlay Ultra can now be displayed on a car’s digital driver’s display as well as the infotainment system.

This means that users can display maps or media from their phone alongside the rev counter and speedometer, while they will also be able to to select various designs for the instruments and it will offer more personalisation than a lot of manufacturers’ in-car displays.

Users will also be able to control the climate and audio controls through the CarPlay interface.

Debuting on the brand’s current range including the DBX SUV, Vanquish, DB12 and Vantage, CarPlay Ultra will be available as an update in the coming weeks for existing core models featuring Aston Martin’s next-generation infotainment system.

Apple CarPlay Ultra will be on all new Aston Martin vehicle orders from today in the US and Canada as standard and made available as an update for existing models in the coming weeks through Aston Martin’s dealer network.

It’s not yet known when Apple CarPlay Ultra will reach Australia, or which manufacturers will offer it

next.