Hyundai has expanded its Palisade large SUV line-up with the introduction of a new Elite variant, positioned below the existing Calligraphy grade and priced from $76,500 plus on-road costs.

Due in Australian showrooms from March 2026, the Palisade Elite is offered exclusively with Hyundai’s 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. It serves as a lower-priced alternative to the $89,900 Palisade Calligraphy, reducing the entry point to the Palisade range by $13,400.

Like the flagship, the Elite is powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid system producing a combined 245kW and 460Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai claims combined fuel consumption of 6.8L/100km and a braked towing capacity of 2000kg.

The Elite retains much of the mechanical specification of the Calligraphy, including Australian-specific suspension and steering calibration. Local engineers worked with Hyundai’s global development team to tailor the passive dampers and steering tune to suit domestic road conditions. The SUV uses a strut front suspension and multi-link rear setup with self-levelling dampers.

Externally, the Elite is differentiated by its own grille design, black wheel-arch cladding and 20-inch alloy wheels, compared with the 21-inch rims fitted to the Calligraphy. Black and silver lower bumper elements and side skirts distinguish it further. Six exterior paint colours are available.

Inside, the Elite is configured as an eight-seater and features leather-appointed upholstery rather than the Nappa leather used in the Calligraphy. It retains twin 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and multimedia system, along with a 14-speaker Bose audio system, tri-zone climate control and Hyundai’s Digital Key 2 functionality. Heated front and second-row outboard seats are standard.

Advanced driver assistance systems include Highway Driving Assist 2, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, blind-spot monitoring with intervention and a surround-view camera.

The Calligraphy continues as the more luxurious option, adding features such as a head-up display, dual-panel sunroof, 21-inch wheels and suede interior trim.

Hyundai backs the Palisade range with a five-year warranty, extendable to seven years if serviced within the dealer network, and an eight-year/160,000km warranty for the high-voltage battery.

Pricing

Palisade Elite Palisade Calligraphy 2.5 T-GDi HEV AWD 6AT 2.5 T-GDi HEV AWD 6AT 8 seats 8 seats – $89,900 $76,500 7-seat option – $90,900

Key features

Exterior

20-inch Alloy Wheels

Rear Spoiler with HMSL

Rear Fog Lamp

Repeater Lamp (Side Mirrors)

Rear Combination Lamp

Electrically Adjustable + Heated Outside Mirror

Solar Glass (Windshield + FR)

Privacy + Privacy with Heated (RR + Backlite)Roof Rack (Silver Paint)

Safety

Blind-spot Collision Avoidance; Rear

In Cabin Camera

Parking Distance Warning

Parking Collision Avoidance: Reverse

Highway Driving Assist 2

Forward Collision Avoidance 2.0

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Lane Following Assist 2

Lane Keeping Assist; Line/Road-edge

Manual Speed Limit Assist

Rear Occupant Alert (logic type)

Surround View Monitor

Smart Cruise Control 2; w/ Stop & Go

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Electronic Child Locks

Active Hood System

Interior

Electronic Chromic Mirror (ECM)

Laminated Glass (FR)

Acoustic Windshield

Leather Appointed Seat Covering

10-way power adjustable driver seat (inc. lumbar)

8-way power adjustable passenger seat

Heated 1st and 2nd Row (outboard) Seats

Seat Back Pocket

Auto Up/Down & Safety (All windows)

Leather Appointed Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Cloth Roof & Pillar Trim

Convenience

Column Mounted SBW

Manual Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

EPB with Autohold

Full-size Spare Wheel

Smart Key and Push Button Start

Digital Key 2.0

Blindspot View Monitor

12V power outlet (Front + Cargo

Interior V2L

USB-C Charging Ports (Front + Seatback + Cargo)

Front Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control

Rear Automatic Single Zone Climate

Multimedia & Display

12.3″ Digital Cluster

12.3″ Digital Multimedia Display

14 Speakers – BOSE

Bluelink® w/ OTA updates

Satellite Navigation

Performance

2.5 T-GDi HEV AWD

Front Brakes Disc; 18 inch

Rear Brake Disc; 17 inch

High Performance Damper; Front

Self Leveliser; Rear

