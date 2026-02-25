Hyundai has expanded its Palisade large SUV line-up with the introduction of a new Elite variant, positioned below the existing Calligraphy grade and priced from $76,500 plus on-road costs.
Due in Australian showrooms from March 2026, the Palisade Elite is offered exclusively with Hyundai’s 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. It serves as a lower-priced alternative to the $89,900 Palisade Calligraphy, reducing the entry point to the Palisade range by $13,400.
Like the flagship, the Elite is powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid system producing a combined 245kW and 460Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai claims combined fuel consumption of 6.8L/100km and a braked towing capacity of 2000kg.
The Elite retains much of the mechanical specification of the Calligraphy, including Australian-specific suspension and steering calibration. Local engineers worked with Hyundai’s global development team to tailor the passive dampers and steering tune to suit domestic road conditions. The SUV uses a strut front suspension and multi-link rear setup with self-levelling dampers.
Externally, the Elite is differentiated by its own grille design, black wheel-arch cladding and 20-inch alloy wheels, compared with the 21-inch rims fitted to the Calligraphy. Black and silver lower bumper elements and side skirts distinguish it further. Six exterior paint colours are available.
Inside, the Elite is configured as an eight-seater and features leather-appointed upholstery rather than the Nappa leather used in the Calligraphy. It retains twin 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and multimedia system, along with a 14-speaker Bose audio system, tri-zone climate control and Hyundai’s Digital Key 2 functionality. Heated front and second-row outboard seats are standard.
Advanced driver assistance systems include Highway Driving Assist 2, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, blind-spot monitoring with intervention and a surround-view camera.
The Calligraphy continues as the more luxurious option, adding features such as a head-up display, dual-panel sunroof, 21-inch wheels and suede interior trim.
Hyundai backs the Palisade range with a five-year warranty, extendable to seven years if serviced within the dealer network, and an eight-year/160,000km warranty for the high-voltage battery.
Pricing
|Palisade Elite
|Palisade Calligraphy
|2.5 T-GDi HEV AWD 6AT
|2.5 T-GDi HEV AWD 6AT
|8 seats
|8 seats – $89,900
|$76,500
|7-seat option – $90,900
Key features
Exterior
- 20-inch Alloy Wheels
- Rear Spoiler with HMSL
- Rear Fog Lamp
- Repeater Lamp (Side Mirrors)
- Rear Combination Lamp
- Electrically Adjustable + Heated Outside Mirror
- Solar Glass (Windshield + FR)
- Privacy + Privacy with Heated (RR + Backlite)Roof Rack (Silver Paint)
Safety
- Blind-spot Collision Avoidance; Rear
- In Cabin Camera
- Parking Distance Warning
- Parking Collision Avoidance: Reverse
- Highway Driving Assist 2
- Forward Collision Avoidance 2.0
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
- Lane Following Assist 2
- Lane Keeping Assist; Line/Road-edge
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Rear Occupant Alert (logic type)
- Surround View Monitor
- Smart Cruise Control 2; w/ Stop & Go
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Electronic Child Locks
- Active Hood System
Interior
- Electronic Chromic Mirror (ECM)
- Laminated Glass (FR)
- Acoustic Windshield
- Leather Appointed Seat Covering
- 10-way power adjustable driver seat (inc. lumbar)
- 8-way power adjustable passenger seat
- Heated 1st and 2nd Row (outboard) Seats
- Seat Back Pocket
- Auto Up/Down & Safety (All windows)
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cloth Roof & Pillar Trim
Convenience
- Column Mounted SBW
- Manual Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
- EPB with Autohold
- Full-size Spare Wheel
- Smart Key and Push Button Start
- Digital Key 2.0
- Blindspot View Monitor
- 12V power outlet (Front + Cargo
- Interior V2L
- USB-C Charging Ports (Front + Seatback + Cargo)
- Front Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Rear Automatic Single Zone Climate
Multimedia & Display
- 12.3″ Digital Cluster
- 12.3″ Digital Multimedia Display
- 14 Speakers – BOSE
- Bluelink® w/ OTA updates
- Satellite Navigation
Performance
- 2.5 T-GDi HEV AWD
- Front Brakes Disc; 18 inch
- Rear Brake Disc; 17 inch
- High Performance Damper; Front
- Self Leveliser; Rear
Specs
|Engine
|2.5L Turbo Hybrid
|Transmission
|6-speed AT / All-Wheel Drive
|Combined Max Power
|245 kW
|Combined Max Torque
|460 Nm
|Combined Fuel Efficiency
|6.8L/100km
|Braked towing capacity
|2,000 kg
