Hyundai Australia has launched the second-generation Palisade large SUV locally. Pricing starting at $89,900 plus on-road costs for the single-grade Calligraphy model lineup, with a new 2.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid the only available drivetrain so far.
Measuring 5065mm long, 1980mm wide, 1805mm tall and riding on a 2970mm long wheelbase, the new Palisade is 70mm longer, 5mm wider, 55mm taller and 70mm longer between the wheels than the previous model.
The larger dimensions mean that there is also more interior space, with 348 litres of space behind the third row of seating (up from 311L) and 729 litres with the third row folded (up from 704L).
While the previous Palisade was available with 3.8-litre V6 or 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel drivetrains, the new model will exclusively be available with a new 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-hybrid drivetrain making 245kW of power and 460Nm of torque. It uses a six-speed automatic transmission and is all-wheel drive.
Fuel consumption is rated at 6.8L/100km, which is 0.5L/100km less than the former diesel, and 3.9L/100km less than the petrol V6.
2026 Hyundai Palisade pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Calligraphy hybrid: $89,900
- Premium paint: $750
- Alternate interior colours: $250
- 7-seat layout with second-row captain’s chairs: $1000
2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy standard features:
- 21-inch alloy wheels with a full-size alloy spare
- Automatic LED exterior lighting
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Dual sunroofs
- Roof rails
- Keyless entry with push button start and key phone functionality
- Electric tailgate with easy open functionality
- 18-way electric driver’s seat with memory
- 12-way electric front passenger seat
- Heated leather steering wheel
- Nappa leather upholstery with a suede headliner
- Heated seats in all rows
- Ventilated front and middle row seats
- Privacy glass
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services and over the air updates
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- DAB+ digital radio
- 14-speaker Bose sound system
- Satellite navigation with live traffic
- 6x100W USB-C chargers
- Wireless phone charger
- Power-folding third row
- In car camera
- Head-up display
2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy safety features:
- 8x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance
- Adaptive lane guidance with lane keeping assistance
- Intelligent speed limit assist with traffic sign recognition
- Blind-spot monitoring with a blind-spot camera
- Safe exit assist
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- 360-degree camera
- Automatic rear braking
- Auto high beam
- Side, front and rear parking sensors
- Automatic parking
- Smart park assist (remote control parking from the key)
Palisade colour range:
- Creamy White
- Shimmering Silver
- Ecotronic Grey
- Robust Emerald green
- Cast Iron Brown
- Galaxy Maroon
- Classy Blue
- Abyss Black
Palisade interior colours:
- Brown
- Light grey
- Charcoal/brown
- Black
The new Hyundai Palisade will enter local Hyundai dealerships soon with the first deliveries due to commence then.
