Hyundai Australia has launched the second-generation Palisade large SUV locally. Pricing starting at $89,900 plus on-road costs for the single-grade Calligraphy model lineup, with a new 2.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid the only available drivetrain so far.

Measuring 5065mm long, 1980mm wide, 1805mm tall and riding on a 2970mm long wheelbase, the new Palisade is 70mm longer, 5mm wider, 55mm taller and 70mm longer between the wheels than the previous model.

The larger dimensions mean that there is also more interior space, with 348 litres of space behind the third row of seating (up from 311L) and 729 litres with the third row folded (up from 704L).

While the previous Palisade was available with 3.8-litre V6 or 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel drivetrains, the new model will exclusively be available with a new 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-hybrid drivetrain making 245kW of power and 460Nm of torque. It uses a six-speed automatic transmission and is all-wheel drive.

Fuel consumption is rated at 6.8L/100km, which is 0.5L/100km less than the former diesel, and 3.9L/100km less than the petrol V6.

2026 Hyundai Palisade pricing (plus on-road costs):

Calligraphy hybrid: $89,900

Premium paint: $750

Alternate interior colours: $250

7-seat layout with second-row captain’s chairs: $1000

2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy standard features:

21-inch alloy wheels with a full-size alloy spare

Automatic LED exterior lighting

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Dual sunroofs

Roof rails

Keyless entry with push button start and key phone functionality

Electric tailgate with easy open functionality

18-way electric driver’s seat with memory

12-way electric front passenger seat

Heated leather steering wheel

Nappa leather upholstery with a suede headliner

Heated seats in all rows

Ventilated front and middle row seats

Privacy glass

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen with live services and over the air updates

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB+ digital radio

14-speaker Bose sound system

Satellite navigation with live traffic

6x100W USB-C chargers

Wireless phone charger

Power-folding third row

In car camera

Head-up display

2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy safety features:

8x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance

Adaptive lane guidance with lane keeping assistance

Intelligent speed limit assist with traffic sign recognition

Blind-spot monitoring with a blind-spot camera

Safe exit assist

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

360-degree camera

Automatic rear braking

Auto high beam

Side, front and rear parking sensors

Automatic parking

Smart park assist (remote control parking from the key)

Palisade colour range:

Creamy White

Shimmering Silver

Ecotronic Grey

Robust Emerald green

Cast Iron Brown

Galaxy Maroon

Classy Blue

Abyss Black

Palisade interior colours:

Brown

Light grey

Charcoal/brown

Black

The new Hyundai Palisade will enter local Hyundai dealerships soon with the first deliveries due to commence then.

