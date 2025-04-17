The off-road version of the new Hyundai Palisade large SUV that was revealed back in December 2024 has been confirmed for release in Australia, with the Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro due on local shores in the first half of 2026.

Revealed overnight at the New York Auto Show, the XRT Pro gives the Palisade more off-road ability, ground clearance and styling compared with the more road-focused regular Palisade.

Most noticeable are the new 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres giving the Palisade XRT Pro a 25mm boost in ground clearance to 213mm, but there are also new styling details such as unique front and rear bumpers. Hyundai has also fitted a rear electronic limited-slip differential for more off-road ability.

The exterior changes have improved its approach, departure and breakover angles, now at 20.5, 22.4 and 18.3 degrees respectively, while the XRT Pro can display pitch, roll, elevation and compass information in real time. It also features exposed recovery hooks, a factory-installed tow hitch and three new drive modes: mud, sand and snow.

The exterior also features darkened exterior accents, while its 360-degree camera can display a ‘forward ground vision’ mode for enhanced visibility while off-roading.

On the inside of the Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro are ‘H-Tex’ leatherette seating surfaces with front heating/ventilation, a heated steering wheel, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, a 115-volt power outlet and a sunroof.

Though Hyundai has confirmed that all Australian-spec Palisades will feature a new 245kW/450Nm 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid mated to a six-speed automatic transmission – in the US at least – the Palisade XRT Pro is powered by a 214kW/353Nm 3.5-litre petrol V6 engine mated to an eight-speed auto, potentially opening the door for that drivetrain in Australia.

The Hyundai Palisade will go on sale in Australia in late 2025, with the XRT Pro launching in the first half of 2026.