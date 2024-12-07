2025 Hyundai Palisade revealed

Giving its new Ioniq 9 EV barely two weeks in the spotlight, Hyundai has unveiled the next-generation Palisade SUV in Korea this week.

As expected, the new Palisade follows the smaller Santa Fe into embracing a look that appears inspired by the likes of Range Rover and Cadillac.

Joining the recently revealed, all-electric Ioniq 9, the new Palisade will be positioned again as the brand’s largest internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered SUV.

9 Here's a quick design comparison we whipped up for you

Design

The 2026 Palisade adopts an even more angular design, with stacked vertical LED lighting at the front paired with an upright grille.

At the rear, the same slatted LED signature is matched to bold satin-silver pillars and a flat beltline for a boxy but premium look in that iconic Range Rover way.

9

Visual proportions have evolved to at least the appearance of a longer wheelbase and shorter front overhang, contributing to a more balanced stance.

Specific dimensions are yet to be confirmed, but the Palisade is expected to exceed five metres in length, aligning it closely with Hyundai’s fully electric Ioniq 9 SUV (5060mm).