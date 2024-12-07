2025 Hyundai Palisade revealed

Giving its new Ioniq 9 EV barely two weeks in the spotlight, Hyundai has unveiled the next-generation Palisade SUV in Korea this week.
As expected, the new Palisade follows the smaller Santa Fe into embracing a look that appears inspired by the likes of Range Rover and Cadillac.
Joining the recently revealed, all-electric Ioniq 9, the new Palisade will be positioned again as the brand’s largest internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered SUV.
Design
The 2026 Palisade adopts an even more angular design, with stacked vertical LED lighting at the front paired with an upright grille.
At the rear, the same slatted LED signature is matched to bold satin-silver pillars and a flat beltline for a boxy but premium look in that iconic Range Rover way.
Visual proportions have evolved to at least the appearance of a longer wheelbase and shorter front overhang, contributing to a more balanced stance.
Specific dimensions are yet to be confirmed, but the Palisade is expected to exceed five metres in length, aligning it closely with Hyundai’s fully electric Ioniq 9 SUV (5060mm).
In its current form, the Palisade measures 4995mm long on a 2900mm wheelbase.
On the inside
As with just about every large car on the planet right now, the new Palisade's interior is dominated by dual 12.3-inch digital displays integrated into a curved dashboard panel.
But, unlike many new cars, the second-generation Palisade retains practical controls for climate and essential functions as physical knobs and buttons. Bless you, Hyundai.
The Palisade's gear selector has also been relocated to the steering column, as it is in the new Santa Fe and the Ioniq models, freeing up space on the centre console.
Key design elements include pill-shaped air vents, round door handles, and wood inserts.
The interior layout introduces a nine-seat configuration, including a centre console that can convert into a middle seat for the front row.
Specific details on market availability for this feature remain unconfirmed.
Powertrain options
Hyundai hasn't handed down any detailed technical specifications for the Palisade yet, but reports reports suggest a hybrid variant may be offered, combining a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with electric assistance.
A turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 is also anticipated to be available. These options remain speculative, pending official confirmation from Hyundai.
Will the new Palisade come to Australia?
For now, we know only that the new Hyundai Palisade will initially launch in South Korea, with other regions to follow.
Australia has not yet been announced, but given the Palisade's popularity here, a local debut sometime in 2025 is likely.
