2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9: 7-seat electric SUV revealed

Hyundai is building on its determined progress toward an all-electric range of 23 models by 2030 with the PR debut in Los Angeles of its new its new three-row SUV, the IONIQ 9.

At an event at mid-century masterpiece Goldstein House in LA, Hyundai revealed the IONIQ9 with its impressive internal space for up to seven occupants, ‘aerosthetic’ exterior styling, latest in-car tech and high-capacity 110.3 kWh battery.

Room for all

Space is the priority in the new IONIQ 9, the cabin offering 1899mm of headroom and 2050mm of legroom when second and third rows are combined.

The interior design utilises elliptical elements to create a relaxing, lounge-like atmosphere. The ‘Relaxation Seats’ in the first and second rows can fully recline with a leg rest for four people to take a nap during re-charging, should they be so disposed.

These seats also incorporate Hyundai’s Dynamic Body Care system with a massage function using pressure and vibration to stimulate occupants’ blood flow and circulation. Meanwhile, ‘Swiveling Seats’ in the second row allow the second- and third-row occupants to face each other once the vehicle has stopped.

A slidable Universal Island 2.0 storage console can be moved by up to 190 mm for easy access by the front and second rows. The console provides 5.6 litres of storage in the upper tray, as well as 12.6 litres of storage in the lower sliding tray.

IONIQ 9’s infotainment system includes a 12-inch cluster and a 12-inch integrated monitor as part of the panoramic curved display. The standard in-car audio setup features an eight-speaker sound system, with the option of a premium BOSE 14-speaker stereo, which supports 5.1-channel surround sound, wireless updates and advanced BOSE features.