Motorists in New South Wales will face expanded roadside camera enforcement from March 1, as the state’s transport authority activates full bi-directional monitoring on single-lane roads.

The change means mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras will be able to monitor traffic travelling in both directions, effectively doubling enforcement coverage at selected sites. Previously, the transportable cameras were limited to monitoring up to two lanes moving in the same direction.

In a Yahoo Australia news report, Transport for NSW (TfNSW) says the state’s 10 transportable mobile phone and seatbelt detection camera units will not increase in number, but their upgraded capability is intended to maintain enforcement coverage amid a growing vehicle fleet. Registered vehicles in NSW have risen by almost 12 per cent over the past seven years, from 6.7 million to 7.5 million.

1

According to TfNSW Secretary Josh Murray, the original goal when the mobile phone detection program began was to scan each registered vehicle an average of at least 20 times per year. The expanded bi-directional functionality is designed to help meet that benchmark as traffic volumes grow.

Data released by TfNSW shows a decline in offence rates since the program’s introduction. When enforcement first began, as many as one in every 400 drivers was detected using a mobile phone illegally. In 2025, that figure has fallen to around one in every 1200 vehicles checked. Seatbelt offences, added to the camera program in 2024, were detected in roughly one in every 1300 vehicles screened this year.

The rollout of the expanded capability will begin in March and is expected to take up to six months to complete. Fixed mobile phone and seatbelt cameras will not be affected by the changes.

Penalties in NSW for illegal mobile phone use while driving include a $423 fine and five demerit points, increasing to $562 and additional demerits in school zones and during double demerit periods. Failing to wear a seatbelt correctly attracts a $423 fine and three demerit points.

Revenue raised from infringements issued by the cameras will continue to be directed toward road safety initiatives, according to the state government.