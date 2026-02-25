A 1990 Ferrari F40 converted to right-hand drive is being auctioned by RR Auctions in Australia, with bidding already exceeding A$2.5 million with just hours remaining.

Delivered new on May 11, 1990 by IFS Importation Ferrari (Suisse) in Nyon, Switzerland, the Rosso Corsa coupe is a late-production “non-cat, non-adjust” example. That specification denotes the absence of a catalytic converter and adjustable suspension, a configuration typically associated with lower weight and fewer mechanical revisions than later cars.

The F40 was launched in 1987 to mark Ferrari’s 40th anniversary and is widely recognised as the final model approved by Enzo Ferrari. It is also credited as the first production car to exceed 200mph (321km/h), with a claimed top speed of 323km/h.

Power comes from a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 driving the rear wheels through a five-speed dogleg manual gearbox. Ferrari quoted outputs of 352kW and 577Nm, with a 0–100km/h time of 4.1 seconds. With no power steering, ABS or traction control, the F40’s layout reflects its late-1980s design brief. Composite carbon/Kevlar body panels, polycarbonate windows and a pared-back cabin contributed to an approximate 1250kg kerb weight, although air conditioning was fitted as standard.

This example is one of an estimated six F40s in Australia. Unlike the handful of factory-converted right-hand-drive cars reportedly delivered to the Sultan of Brunei, this car was converted after delivery. The current owner, an Australian mechanical engineer, purchased the car in 2005 with 33,000km recorded and carried out the right-hand-drive conversion after importing it.

The odometer now reads 37,063km, with roughly 4000km added during his 20 years of ownership. The vendor states no structural changes were made, meaning a return to left-hand drive for Ferrari Classiche certification remains possible.

In 2020 the car was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the Gold Coast. The owner undertook repairs to the carbon/Kevlar bodywork himself, and the car is said to retain its original parts.

Modifications include owner-installed electric windows, central locking and red trim on the centre console. A suede steering wheel and conventional seat belts are currently fitted; the original steering wheel and harnesses are included in the sale, along with logbooks and service records from France. Original 17-inch Speedline centre-lock wheels remain, now fitted with new rear Pirelli tyres.

The auction here ends on February 25.