Tesla has begun rolling out its Grok artificial intelligence assistant to customers in Australia and New Zealand, with the first updates delivered to vehicles equipped with Hardware 3 (HW3).

The update, which starts today, will be released in stages. Owners of HW3 vehicles will receive access first, followed in coming days by cars fitted with the newer HW4 system.

Developed by xAI, Grok functions as an in-car AI companion capable of responding to a broad range of spoken questions and requests. In Tesla vehicles, it can now also initiate navigation commands, including setting destinations, adjusting routes and searching for points of interest.

Drivers can activate Grok using controls on the steering wheel by selecting the “Assistant” personality setting before making a request. To enable navigation functions, vehicles must be running software version 2025.44.25 or later.

1

According to Tesla, interactions with Grok are processed by xAI and handled in line with the company’s privacy policy. Conversations are anonymised and are not linked to individual users or specific vehicles.

Grok is available on Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y vehicles fitted with an AMD processor and running software version 2025.26 or later. Access also requires either Premium Connectivity or an active Wi-Fi connection.

Tesla says customers will be notified of the update via the Tesla smartphone app as the staged rollout progresses.