A longer six-seat version of Tesla’s Model Y mid-size SUV has been approved for sale in Australia. Government documents sighted by Whichcar by Wheels confirm that a three-row, six-seat variant of Australia’s best-selling electric vehicle is destined for local showrooms. It will be the first three-row Tesla available in Australia since the Model X was axed in 2020.

To make room for the third row of seats, Tesla has stretched the regular Model Y’s wheelbase by 150mm to 3040mm while overall length has increased by 177mm to 4969mm. It’s also taller by 44mm although width remains the same at 1920mm (without mirrors).

1

The increased dimensions could see the Model Y L sold and marketed as a large SUV (the current Model Y is classified as a medium SUV), pitting it against the likes of Toyota Kluger, Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe.

Maximum boot capacity increases from 2022 litres in the Model Y Long Range AWD to 2539 litres.

According to government documents two electric motors – one at each axle – power the all-wheel drive Model Y L which shares much of its underpinnings with the Model Y Long Range AWD including its 85kWh lithium-ion battery array.

However, due to its extra size and weight (The Model Y L is 96kg heavier than its five-seat counterpart, according to official documents), buyers can expect a slight reduction in the regular Model Y’s 600km (WLTP tested) driving range.

1

Photos from the official government documents show the Model Y L will receive 19-inch wheels in a unique design. Additionally, Chinese-specified vehicles show a unique gold exterior colour while the three-seat bench of the second row in regular models has made way from individual captain’s chairs.

The Tesla Model Y L is priced in China for the equivalent of US$47,000 or around A$66,600. In Australia, the regular Model Y Long Range AWD is priced at $68,900 before on-road costs so it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest the stretched Model Y L will attract a premium at local dealerships.

The Tesla Model Y has been the best-selling electric vehicle in Australia since 2023, with sales of over 72,000 over the last three years.