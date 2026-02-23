Hyundai has introduced the new Elexio electric SUV to Australia, with a second, more affordable variant scheduled to join the line-up in 2026.
Arriving initially in Elite guise, the Elexio is priced at an introductory $59,990 driveaway (or $61,990 manufacturer list price after April 1) and slots between the smaller Kona Electric and the Ioniq 5 in Hyundai’s expanding EV range.
A lower-priced entry variant is due in the second quarter of 2026, broadening the model’s appeal and sharpening its position in the competitive mid-size electric SUV segment.
The Elexio is powered by a single front-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 310Nm, driving the front wheels. Energy is supplied by an 88.1kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, delivering a claimed driving range of up to 546km on the WLTP cycle.
Built on Hyundai’s dedicated E-GMP electric vehicle platform, the Elexio supports DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 38 minutes under optimal conditions. The platform also enables Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, allowing external devices to be powered via an internal outlet.
Positioned as a family-focused five-seater, the Elexio combines a relatively large battery and long driving range with a practical cabin layout. Hyundai says the model has been designed with an emphasis on interior space and user-friendly technology, wrapped in a clean, minimalist exterior and dashboard design.
Standard equipment in the Elite includes a suite of driver assistance systems and connected technology, in line with Hyundai’s broader electric vehicle strategy.
With the confirmation of a second variant for 2026, Hyundai is signalling its intent to expand the Elexio range quickly, potentially offering buyers a more accessible price point in the near future while maintaining the same core platform and electric drivetrain fundamentals.
Pricing
|ELEXIO Elite
|$59,990 Drive Away ($61,990 MLP)
|ELEXIO
|$58,990 MLP
Visually, ELEXIO adopts a clean, futuristic design language inside and out. The exterior features a smooth, aerodynamic silhouette, with both the front and rear characterised by layered horizontal elements that emphasise width and give the SUV a confident stance.
Five mica exterior colours will be available, including Crystal White as standard, with Medium Grey, Pebble Blue, Dragon Red and Phantom Black offered as premium finishes.
Inside, the cabin blends strong structural lines with soft curves to create a modern yet welcoming atmosphere. The leather-appointed interior is available in Obsidian Black or Dove Grey and includes heated and ventilated front seats, dual wireless smartphone chargers, and a suite of connected technologies. Over-the-air update capability, Bluelink Connected Car Services and Digital Key 2 with NFC smartphone entry and start are all standard.
Designed with family use in mind, ELEXIO offers a generous 506 litres of boot space, expanding to 1540 litres with the rear seatbacks folded flat.
ELEXIO will also debut Hyundai’s new Connect-C infotainment system in Australia. Based on the Android Automotive Operating System, the system is displayed via a striking 27-inch ultra-thin 4K panoramic screen that integrates infotainment and vehicle controls. A head-up display is standard, projecting key driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight.
Importantly for Australian conditions, ELEXIO has undergone an extensive local ride and handling tuning program. Hyundai engineers from Korea worked alongside the Australian chassis team in Sydney to develop bespoke suspension and steering calibrations, ensuring the SUV delivers the right balance of comfort, stability and refinement on local roads.
Specs
|Battery Size
|88 kWh
|Battery Type
|LFP
|Range (WLTP)
|546 km
|Maximum Power
|160 kW
|Maximum Torque
|310 Nm
|Combined Fuel Efficiency
|18.2 kWh/100km
|Charging (10 to 80%)
|38 mins (350 kW DC Charger)
Features
Safety
- 9 Airbags (front, front side thorax + pelvis, rear side thorax, curtain & front centre side)
- Front seat belts with height adjusters & pre-tensioners
- Rear outboard seatbelt pre-tensioners
- Rear power child safety locks (auto)
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA); Rear/Exit
- Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 (FCA 2.0); Car/Ped/Cyc/JT/JC/LO/LS/DO w/ESA
- High Beam Assist (HBA)
- Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2)
- Hands On Detection (HOD); steering wheel w/haptic warning function
- In Cabin Camera (ICC); Driver
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)
- Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA 2)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA); Line/Road-edge
- Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA)
- Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C)
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist; Forward/Side/Reverse (PCA-F/S/R)
- Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) w/o sensor
- Rear Cross-traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)
- Remote Smart Park Assist 3 (RSPA 3)
- Surround View Monitor (SVM)
- Smart Cruise Control (SCC 2) w/Stop & Go
- Safe Exit Assist (SEA)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – High Line
- Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS)
Exterior
- 20″ x 8.0″ alloy wheels w/255/45 tyres
- Roof rails
- Body coloured side sills
- LED Headlamps (4 Cube projection) w/Auto light control
- LED DRL, positioning lamp
- Dynamic Welcome Light (front) & dynamic turn signals (front + rear)
- LED rear combination lamp
- Rear spoiler w/LED High Mount Stop Lamp (HMSL)
- LED rear fog lamp & LED reverse lamp
- Heated & power folding outside mirrors w/ LED side repeater lamp
- Acoustic film windshield
- Tinted windshield, door & backlite glass
- Auto flush door handles
- Smart power tailgate
Interior
- Leather appointed seat covering
- Cloth roof trim + A -pillar trim
- 4-spoke leather steering wheel
- Satin chrome centre inserts
- Console with suede-like material
- Standard door scuff plates
Convenience
- Smart Key w/push button start
- Digital Key 2.0 (NFC type)
- 14-way IMS (memory) driver seat; includes:
- 4-way lumbar support (2-cell aircell type)
- Tilt adjuster; base
- Bolster adjuster; backrest
- 4-way power passenger seat
- Front headrests w/tilt function
- Heated & Ventilated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 60:40 spilt folding & reclining rear seat w/armrest & cupholders
- LED interior lighting (with bulb cargo lamp)
- Illuminated LED vanity mirrors
- Electrochromic Mirror (ECM) inside rear view mirror
- Auto up/down + safety windows; front & rear
- Dual wireless charging pads
- USB-C charger-front centre console (2 port)
- USB-C data & charging port (1 port)
- USB-C charger-console – 2nd row (2 port)
- Inside V2L
- Auto temperature control: Dual zone w/Auto window defog
- Rear air vent & heating duct: 2nd row
- Rain sensor
Multimedia/Display
- Cluster 27″ Integrated Display
- Head-Up Display (HUD) non-film Horizon type
- Navigation (AVN)
- Bluelink (Connected Car Services)
- Over The Air (OTA) software updates
- 6 speakers
- Voice Control with 4-zone voice recognition
Check back Thursday, February 26 for a full review of the new Elexio.
We recommend
-
Reviews
Hyundai i30 N review: Still a masterclass of the hot hatch form
The Hyundai i30 N is hardly the newest kid on the block in the hot hatch world, but is it still one of the best in 2026?
-
Reviews
Hyundai Palisade review: Hybrid power now part of luxuriously appointed 2nd gen large SUV
The Hyundai Palisade has entered its second generation with more class, luxury and performance as part of the brand's continuing roll-out of upgraded product.