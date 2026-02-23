Hyundai has introduced the new Elexio electric SUV to Australia, with a second, more affordable variant scheduled to join the line-up in 2026.

Arriving initially in Elite guise, the Elexio is priced at an introductory $59,990 driveaway (or $61,990 manufacturer list price after April 1) and slots between the smaller Kona Electric and the Ioniq 5 in Hyundai’s expanding EV range.

A lower-priced entry variant is due in the second quarter of 2026, broadening the model’s appeal and sharpening its position in the competitive mid-size electric SUV segment.

The Elexio is powered by a single front-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 310Nm, driving the front wheels. Energy is supplied by an 88.1kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, delivering a claimed driving range of up to 546km on the WLTP cycle.

Built on Hyundai’s dedicated E-GMP electric vehicle platform, the Elexio supports DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 38 minutes under optimal conditions. The platform also enables Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, allowing external devices to be powered via an internal outlet.

Positioned as a family-focused five-seater, the Elexio combines a relatively large battery and long driving range with a practical cabin layout. Hyundai says the model has been designed with an emphasis on interior space and user-friendly technology, wrapped in a clean, minimalist exterior and dashboard design.

Standard equipment in the Elite includes a suite of driver assistance systems and connected technology, in line with Hyundai’s broader electric vehicle strategy.

With the confirmation of a second variant for 2026, Hyundai is signalling its intent to expand the Elexio range quickly, potentially offering buyers a more accessible price point in the near future while maintaining the same core platform and electric drivetrain fundamentals.

Pricing

ELEXIO Elite $59,990 Drive Away ($61,990 MLP) ELEXIO $58,990 MLP

Visually, ELEXIO adopts a clean, futuristic design language inside and out. The exterior features a smooth, aerodynamic silhouette, with both the front and rear characterised by layered horizontal elements that emphasise width and give the SUV a confident stance.

Five mica exterior colours will be available, including Crystal White as standard, with Medium Grey, Pebble Blue, Dragon Red and Phantom Black offered as premium finishes.

Inside, the cabin blends strong structural lines with soft curves to create a modern yet welcoming atmosphere. The leather-appointed interior is available in Obsidian Black or Dove Grey and includes heated and ventilated front seats, dual wireless smartphone chargers, and a suite of connected technologies. Over-the-air update capability, Bluelink Connected Car Services and Digital Key 2 with NFC smartphone entry and start are all standard.

Designed with family use in mind, ELEXIO offers a generous 506 litres of boot space, expanding to 1540 litres with the rear seatbacks folded flat.

ELEXIO will also debut Hyundai’s new Connect-C infotainment system in Australia. Based on the Android Automotive Operating System, the system is displayed via a striking 27-inch ultra-thin 4K panoramic screen that integrates infotainment and vehicle controls. A head-up display is standard, projecting key driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight.

Importantly for Australian conditions, ELEXIO has undergone an extensive local ride and handling tuning program. Hyundai engineers from Korea worked alongside the Australian chassis team in Sydney to develop bespoke suspension and steering calibrations, ensuring the SUV delivers the right balance of comfort, stability and refinement on local roads.

Specs

Battery Size 88 kWh Battery Type LFP Range (WLTP) 546 km Maximum Power 160 kW Maximum Torque 310 Nm Combined Fuel Efficiency 18.2 kWh/100km Charging (10 to 80%) 38 mins (350 kW DC Charger)

Features

Safety

9 Airbags (front, front side thorax + pelvis, rear side thorax, curtain & front centre side)

Front seat belts with height adjusters & pre-tensioners

Rear outboard seatbelt pre-tensioners

Rear power child safety locks (auto)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA); Rear/Exit

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 (FCA 2.0); Car/Ped/Cyc/JT/JC/LO/LS/DO w/ESA

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2)

Hands On Detection (HOD); steering wheel w/haptic warning function

In Cabin Camera (ICC); Driver

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA 2)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA); Line/Road-edge

Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA)

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C)

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist; Forward/Side/Reverse (PCA-F/S/R)

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) w/o sensor

Rear Cross-traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)

Remote Smart Park Assist 3 (RSPA 3)

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC 2) w/Stop & Go

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – High Line

Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS)

Exterior

20″ x 8.0″ alloy wheels w/255/45 tyres

Roof rails

Body coloured side sills

LED Headlamps (4 Cube projection) w/Auto light control

LED DRL, positioning lamp

Dynamic Welcome Light (front) & dynamic turn signals (front + rear)

LED rear combination lamp

Rear spoiler w/LED High Mount Stop Lamp (HMSL)

LED rear fog lamp & LED reverse lamp

Heated & power folding outside mirrors w/ LED side repeater lamp

Acoustic film windshield

Tinted windshield, door & backlite glass

Auto flush door handles

Smart power tailgate

Interior

Leather appointed seat covering

Cloth roof trim + A -pillar trim

4-spoke leather steering wheel

Satin chrome centre inserts

Console with suede-like material

Standard door scuff plates

Convenience

Smart Key w/push button start

Digital Key 2.0 (NFC type)

14-way IMS (memory) driver seat; includes:

4-way lumbar support (2-cell aircell type)

Tilt adjuster; base

Bolster adjuster; backrest

4-way power passenger seat

Front headrests w/tilt function

Heated & Ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

60:40 spilt folding & reclining rear seat w/armrest & cupholders

LED interior lighting (with bulb cargo lamp)

Illuminated LED vanity mirrors

Electrochromic Mirror (ECM) inside rear view mirror

Auto up/down + safety windows; front & rear

Dual wireless charging pads

USB-C charger-front centre console (2 port)

USB-C data & charging port (1 port)

USB-C charger-console – 2 nd row (2 port)

row (2 port) Inside V2L

Auto temperature control: Dual zone w/Auto window defog

Rear air vent & heating duct: 2nd row

Rain sensor

Multimedia/Display

Cluster 27″ Integrated Display

Head-Up Display (HUD) non-film Horizon type

Navigation (AVN)

Bluelink (Connected Car Services)

Over The Air (OTA) software updates

6 speakers

Voice Control with 4-zone voice recognition

Check back Thursday, February 26 for a full review of the new Elexio.