Lamborghini has stepped back from plans to introduce a fully electric production model, opting instead to concentrate on plug-in hybrid technology across its future line-up.

The Italian manufacturer had previewed its electric ambitions with the Lanzador concept in 2023, positioning it as a glimpse of the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle. However, chief executive Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed the model will not proceed to production in its originally intended form, with a plug-in hybrid expected to take its place.

In a report in The Guardian, Winkelmann said demand for high-end electric supercars has not developed as anticipated. He indicated that interest in battery-only vehicles among Lamborghini buyers remains limited, raising concerns about the commercial viability of investing heavily in a full-EV program.

Instead, the company plans to offer a range made up entirely of plug-in hybrids by the end of the decade, while continuing to produce internal combustion-engined vehicles for as long as regulations and market conditions allow.

Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group through Audi, delivered a record 10,747 vehicles globally in 2025. The company attributed its recent performance to strong uptake of its hybrid models, including the Revuelto V12 plug-in hybrid and the updated Urus SUV, now also offered with plug-in technology. The Temerario hybrid, introduced last year, completed the transition to electrified drivetrains across the range.

Europe remains Lamborghini’s largest market, followed by the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Winkelmann has previously noted that some customers feel battery-electric cars lack the sensory elements traditionally associated with the brand, particularly engine sound and character. He argues that plug-in hybrids better align with Lamborghini’s identity, combining electric assistance with conventional performance attributes.

The revised strategy represents a shift from earlier plans announced in 2021, when Lamborghini outlined significant investment in hybridisation and flagged a fully electric model as part of its longer-term roadmap.