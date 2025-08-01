When Lamborghini confirmed that the new Temerario would replace the much-loved Huracán and ditch the V10 for a hybridised V8, the reaction from purists was swift and sceptical. But the Italian marque promised a bold evolution rather than a compromise – and after our first experience behind the wheel, it’s clear that promise has been kept.
Gone is the naturally aspirated, high-revving V10. In its place is a bespoke twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, developed specifically for the Temerario – not borrowed from the Urus or any other VW Group sibling.
Paired with three electric motors and a flat-plane crankshaft, it revs to a staggering 10,000rpm, delivering a total output of 907bhp (676kW). That’s enough to place it above the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren 750S in outright power, and just shy of the V12-powered Revuelto.
From the moment you fire up the engine – via a jet-fighter-style switch – you’re greeted by a deeper, angrier tone than the V10’s wail. It’s not as sonorous, but it’s undeniably dramatic, thanks in part to a titanium exhaust system.
Our first encounter took place on the Estoril Circuit in Portugal, where we jumped straight into Corsa mode using a selector inspired by the Revuelto. Despite its size – the Temerario is 4.71 metres long – it feels nimble and well balanced, thanks to dual front electric motors with torque vectoring, progressive steering, and revised suspension. A dry weight of 1690kg (around 1800kg with fluids) isn’t feather-light, but the car hides it well.
Throttle response is astonishing. The electric motors effectively eliminate turbo lag, providing near-instant torque delivery. The V8 builds to a frenzy in the final 2000rpm, encouraging you to push harder and hold each gear to the limit. On Estoril’s front straight, we glimpsed 184mph (296km/h) before relying on massive carbon-ceramic brakes shared with the Revuelto.
With 13 drive and drift modes, Lamborghini’s engineers have worked wonders with powertrain integration. Unlike older models, traction and stability interventions are seamless and barely noticeable. The result is a car that feels alive, responsive, and – surprisingly – more playful than its larger V12 sibling.
Set to arrive in early 2026, the Temerario marks a daring new chapter for Lamborghini. If this is the starting point, we can only imagine how extraordinary the story will get.
Specs
|Model
|Lamborghini Temerario
|Price
|A$534,169
|Powertrain
|4.0-litre, V8 turbo petrol, 3.8kWh battery, 3x e-motors
|Power/torque
|907bhp/730Nm (V8 engine only)
|Transmission
|8-speed dual-clutch auto, all-wheel drive
|0-100km/h
|2.7 seconds
|Top speed
|212mph (341.9km/h)
|Economy/CO2
|25.2mpg/272g/km
|Size (L/W/H)
|4,706/1,996/1,201mm
|On sale
|Now