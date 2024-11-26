2025 Lamborghini Urus SE PHEV pricing and details

Key Points Features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and electric motor delivering 588kW and 950Nm

Equipped with a 19.2kWh battery offering an electric-only range of 48km (WLTP)

Priced from $457,834, with new orders set for 2026 delivery

Lamborghini has introduced the Urus SE plug-in hybrid SUV to the Australian market, priced at $457,834 plus on-road costs.

This SE replaces the previous petrol-only Urus and is now available for order, with the 2025 allocation fully booked and deliveries extending into 2026.

The Urus SE is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 456kW and 800Nm, paired with a 141kW electric motor delivering 483Nm.

Combined, the system outputs 588kW and 950Nm, claiming acceleration from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 312km/h. The hybrid system also facilitates a 0-200km/h sprint in 11.2 seconds. ￼

MORE PHEV and Hybrid Cars

18

2025 Lamborghini Urus SE PHEV: The basics

Price: $457,834 plus on-road costs

$457,834 plus on-road costs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8

4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 Engine output: 456kW and 800Nm

456kW and 800Nm Electric motor output: 141kW and 483Nm

141kW and 483Nm Combined system output: 588kW and 950Nm

588kW and 950Nm 0-100km/h: 3.4 seconds

3.4 seconds 0-200km/h: 11.2 seconds

11.2 seconds Top speed: 312km/h

312km/h Drivetrain: All-wheel drive with Haldex centre differential

All-wheel drive with Haldex centre differential Seating capacity: Up to 5 occupants

Up to 5 occupants Availability: 2025 allocation sold out; new orders scheduled for delivery in 2026

18

The Urus SE features an all-wheel-drive system utilising a Haldex centre differential, distributing torque between the front and rear axles based on traction requirements.

The exterior design retains the distinctive aesthetic of its predecessor while incorporating updated body panels, headlights, and taillights.