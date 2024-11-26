WhichCar
2025 Lamborghini Urus SE PHEV pricing and details

Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus SE plug-in hybrid in Australia, combining high performance with electrification.

Mike Stevens
Key Points

  • Features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and electric motor delivering 588kW and 950Nm
  • Equipped with a 19.2kWh battery offering an electric-only range of 48km (WLTP)
  • Priced from $457,834, with new orders set for 2026 delivery

Lamborghini has introduced the Urus SE plug-in hybrid SUV to the Australian market, priced at $457,834 plus on-road costs.

This SE replaces the previous petrol-only Urus and is now available for order, with the 2025 allocation fully booked and deliveries extending into 2026.

The Urus SE is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 456kW and 800Nm, paired with a 141kW electric motor delivering 483Nm.

Combined, the system outputs 588kW and 950Nm, claiming acceleration from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 312km/h. The hybrid system also facilitates a 0-200km/h sprint in 11.2 seconds. ￼

2025 Lamborghini Urus SE PHEV: The basics

  • Price: $457,834 plus on-road costs
  • Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8
  • Engine output: 456kW and 800Nm
  • Electric motor output: 141kW and 483Nm
  • Combined system output: 588kW and 950Nm
  • 0-100km/h: 3.4 seconds
  • 0-200km/h: 11.2 seconds
  • Top speed: 312km/h
  • Drivetrain: All-wheel drive with Haldex centre differential
  • Seating capacity: Up to 5 occupants
  • Availability: 2025 allocation sold out; new orders scheduled for delivery in 2026
The Urus SE features an all-wheel-drive system utilising a Haldex centre differential, distributing torque between the front and rear axles based on traction requirements.

The exterior design retains the distinctive aesthetic of its predecessor while incorporating updated body panels, headlights, and taillights.

Inside, the Urus SE offers seating for up to five occupants, with options for customisation to suit individual preferences.

The launch of the Urus SE aligns with Lamborghini’s ongoing hybridisation program, initiated in 2023.

The company aims to electrify its entire model range, with each vehicle featuring distinct hybrid technologies tailored to its specific performance and design objectives.

Prospective buyers should note that the 2025 allocation for the Urus SE is fully subscribed, with new orders being scheduled for delivery in 2026. This reflects strong demand for the model in the Australian market.

Mike Stevens
Contributor
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens

Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

