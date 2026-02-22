Chery has revealed its new dual-cab ute to launch in Australia in 2026. Focusing on towing, performance and efficiency, according to Chery, the brand’s ute will launch with a four-cylinder turbo-diesel plug-in hybrid drivetrain and will “reinvent the ute buying experience”.

Revealed at a recent local media event, the new Chery ute debuted a muscular and modern design that’s quite different to the brand’s models on sale in Australia such as the Tiggo 4 and Tiggo 8. Previewed with an off-road model like a Ford Ranger Tremor, the new Chery ute is quite large – Chery is yet to reveal dimensions – and features details such as grille lighting, pumped guards, off-road wheels with BF Goodrich off-road tyres and a configurable rack system for the tray.

The Chery ute will use a new 2.5-litre turbo-diesel plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which will be unique in the Australian market. Brands such as Mercedes-Benz sell diesel PHEVs in some markets globally but this is the first time that one has been offered locally.

According to Lucas Harris, the COO of Chery Australia, the local arm “partitioned the factory hard for a diesel PHEV”. Considering diesel’s popularity and the rise of hybrids in the Australian ute market, Harris’ comments suggest that the new drivetrain was specifically developed for Australia.

While Chery is yet to reveal full details about the drivetrain such as the battery size, range and performance figures, it’s targeting 47 per cent thermal efficiency, 10 per cent greater fuel efficiency, a 10 per cent lighter weight and a 30 per cent reduction in noise compared with other utes. Importantly, the Chery ute has also been designed to tow 3500kg and carry a 1000kg payload to match utes like the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger.

While the Chery ute will launch with the new diesel PHEV system in 2026, it will also launch a petrol PHEV drivetrain like in the BYD Shark in 2027, though the company is yet to reveal any details about it.

The prototype of the Chery ute did feature a luxurious-looking interior with plenty of suede and leather throughout, as well as a huge touchscreen and digital driver’s display, though the company cautioned that the final interior design is yet to be decided on. Regardless, the rear seat is spacious for the segment, and the tray is large as well.

According to local Chery staff, the new ute will target two main segments: family and business dual use lifestyle buyers and then off-road and leisure buyers, suggesting that there will be a variety of models, including the off-road themed model previewed at the reveal. However, a cab chassis variant is not planned, at least initially.

Another detail we’re not yet sure about is its name. At the reveal event, Chery executives referred to it as its ‘KP31’ codename, but are yet to confirm its actual name. Considering its Australian focus, we’re expecting an Australian name like the Kia Tasman. The Chery Great Barrier Reef, perhaps?

The Chery ute will go on sale in Australia sometime later in 2026, with more details such as the interior design, drivetrain figures and pricing yet to be revealed.