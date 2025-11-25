Ford Australia has revealed pricing and specifications for the upgraded MY26.5 Ranger line-up, which includes changes such as shelving the former bi-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine, new available models, more standard features across the range and new colour options.

Pricing starts at $37,130 plus on-road costs for the entry-level XL Cab Chassis, which is unchanged compared with the current model despite its new added standard equipment. The order books for the MY26.5 Ford Ranger are now open ahead of the first deliveries commencing in mid-2026.

Of most significance for the Ranger models is that Ford is simplifying the engine range with the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine no longer available. As previously announced, the 125kW/405Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel – now upgraded with a new timing chain and an updated fuel injection system – continues as the entry-level engine but the 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel is now available across more of the line-up to cover the former bi-turbo variants.

The 2.3-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid and 3.0-litre turbo V6 petrol engines are unchanged, while all models are now equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Elsewhere in the line-up there are minor changes: the Ranger Sport is no longer available, but the Black Edition is now a permanent model, available with the V6 diesel engine. The former Ranger Tremor has returned to the range with its off-road focus, while there’s a new Ranger Wolftrak model that sits above the XLT, featuring equipment such as black 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tyres, green exterior highlights, vinyl upholstery with Wolftrak logos and availability of a unique ‘Traction Green’ colour.

As part of the changes to the Ranger line-up, Ford has also added more standard equipment to various models. The XL, for example, adds the larger 12-inch touchscreen, dual-zone automatic climate control (with rear vents for double cab variants), while selecting the XL V6 also adds 17-inch steel wheels, rear disc brakes and an e-shifter with selectable driving modes.

The XLS adds side steps, carpet flooring with a driver’s floor mat and 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, while the Wildtrak now features new 18-inch alloy wheels, Matrix adaptive high beam and a 10-speaker B&O sound system.

Importantly, Ford has also upgraded the safety levels for cab chassis variants with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a digital reversing camera, lane change warning, rear parking sensors and reverse automatic braking now standard.

MY26.5 Ford Ranger pricing (plus on-road costs):

XL Single CC 2.0L 4×2 $37,130 (unchanged) XL Super CC 2.0L 4×2 $39,630 (unchanged) XL Double PU 2.0L 4×2 $43,530 (unchanged) XL Single CC 2.0L 4×4 $45,600 (- $2630) XL Super CC 2.0L 4×4 $48,100 (- $1130) XL Double CC 2.0L 4×4 $50,000 (+ $770) XL Double PU 2.0L 4×4 $51,400 (+ $270) XL Single CC 3.0L 4×4 $52,100 (new, $600 cheaper than 2.0L bi-turbo predecessor) XLT Double PU 2.0L 4×2 $52,990 (- $3700 versus 2.0L bi-turbo predecessor) Black Edition Double PU 2.0L 4×4 $53,490 (now permanent) XL Super CC 3.0L 4×4 $54,500 XL Double CC 3.0L 4×4 $56,500 (+ $3770 versus 2.0-litre bi-turbo predecessor) XL Double PU 3.0L 4×4 $57,900 (+ $3270 versus 2.0-litre bi-turbo predecessor) XLS Double PU 3.0L 4×4 $58,450 (+ $570 versus 2.0-litre bi-turbo predecessor) Black Edition Double PU 3.0L 4WD $59,990 (new) XLT Super PU 3.0L 4×4 $63,790 (+ $1900 versus 2.0-litre bi-turbo predecessor) XLT Double CC 3.0L 4×4 $66,590 (new) XLT Double PU 3.0L 4×4 $67,990 (+ $800) Wolftrak Double PU 3.0L 4WD $70,990 (new) Tremor Double PU 3.0L 4WD $75,090 (new) Wildtrak Double PU 3.0L 4WD $75,090 (+ $3500) Platinum Double PU 3.0L 4WD $80,890 (unchanged) Raptor Double PU 3.0L EcoBoost $90,690 (unchanged)

MY26.5 Ranger options:

Prestige paint: $750

XL Towing Pack: $1950

XL Wheel Cap: $50

XL 2.0L 17-Inch Wheel Pack: $950

XLT Touring Pack (3.0L Cab Chassis): $750 (3.0L Cab Chassis) – $1500 (3.0L Pickup)

Tremor Touring Pack: $1050

Auxiliary switch bank: $450

Cargo Management System: $450

Wildtrak 20-Inch Wheel Pack: $800

Power roller shutter: $3900

Flexible rack system: $1990

Lift and slide canopy (factory-fitted): $4500

Dual lift canopy (factory-fitted): $4700

Commercial canopy (factory fitted): $4700

The MY26.5 Ford Ranger line-up is now available to order ahead of the first deliveries commencing from around July.