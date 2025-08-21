Ford Australia has announced a new Ranger Black Edition, which is based on the XL Bi-Turbo 4×4 dual cab model and adds extra features, including black exterior detailing. Priced from $55,990 plus on-road costs, the Black Edition is available from $55,000 drive away for ABN holders for a minimum saving of around $7000 compared with a regular XL.

On top of the XL’s standard equipment list, the Black Edition adds carpet flooring with a driver’s carpet floor mat, a black sports bar, drop-in bed liner, Ford’s Cargo Management System, black 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, black side steps and a black mesh grille with grey inserts.

Standard XL features include automatic halogen headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated and auto-folding mirrors, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with live services, wireless smartphone mirroring, an 8.0-inch digital driver’s display and safety features including nine airbags, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, cross traffic alert, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors.

Optionally available for the Ranger Black Edition is a $1950 Tow Pack with an integrated trailer brake controller, tow bar and tow tongue assembly, as well as $750 premium paint.

The Black Edition uses the 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine used in the majority of the Ranger line-up, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 7.2L/100km and CO2 emissions at 189g/km.

“The Ranger Black Edition is back by popular demand, offering a fantastic blend of style, capability, and value,” said Andrew Birkic, President and CEO, Ford Australia. ”We understand that our customers, whether for personal use or small business needs, are looking for a truck that not only performs but also stands out. The Ranger Black Edition delivers on all fronts, with its striking styling and practical features.”

Ford Ranger Black Edition pricing

Black Edition $55,990 ($55,000 drive away, ABN holders; $57,000 drive away private buyers

Ranger Black Edition features (on top of XL)

Carpeted floor with carpet floor mat for the driver

Black long-legged sports bar

Drop-in bed liner

Cargo Management System

Black 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres

Black side steps

Black mesh grille with grey inserts

The first MY26 Ford Ranger Black Editions are expected to arrive in local Ford dealerships in October 2025.