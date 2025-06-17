Ford Australia has officially launched the all-new 2025 Ranger Super Duty Cab-Chassis range, revealing pricing and detailed specifications for what the company calls its most capable mid-size truck yet.

Designed with demanding industries and adventurous off-roaders in mind, pricing for the rugged utility vehicle starts at a Manufacturer List Price (MLP) of $82,990 plus on-road costs.

Built to endure the toughest job sites and most remote terrains, the Ranger Super Duty range is available in three configurations: Single, Super, and Double Cab-Chassis. All three are powered by Ford’s 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine, which delivers a robust 154kW at 3,250 rpm and 600Nm of torque from as low as 1,750 rpm. The powerplant features a specially tuned calibration to meet heavy-duty EUVI emissions standards and includes AdBlue integration while preserving the engine’s full torque output.

Ford has reinforced the Ranger Super Duty’s chassis, axles, and suspension system to support remarkable payload and towing capacities. The truck boasts a Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) of 4,500kg and a braked towing limit of 4,500kg when equipped with genuine Ford tow components. With an 8,000kg Gross Combined Mass (GCM), the truck is ready to haul heavy loads with ease.

Payload figures impress across all variants:

Single Cab-Chassis : Up to 1,982kg

: Up to 1,982kg Super Cab-Chassis : Up to 1,896kg

: Up to 1,896kg Double Cab-Chassis: Up to 1,825kg

Higher Gross Axle Weight Ratings of 1,900kg at the front and 2,800kg at the rear support these figures, while a redesigned cooling system provides 25% greater efficiency, ensuring consistent performance under load.

In terms of off-road capability, all variants feature increased ground clearance (up to 299mm), a widened track (1710mm), and a class-leading water wading depth of 850mm.

MLPs for each model are:

Single Cab-Chassis $82,990 Super Cab-Chassis $86,490 Double Cab-Chassis $89,990

Prices exclude trays and on-road costs.

“This truck is built to outperform,” said Ford Australia CEO Andrew Birkic. “Whether it’s towing heavy equipment or navigating remote work sites, the Ranger Super Duty delivers.” With durability and capability at its core, the new model sets a new benchmark in the mid-size truck category.

