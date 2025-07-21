Since its launch in 2022 the latest generation Ford Ranger has sat comfortably atop the dual-cab pile, setting new benchmarks in terms of safety, technology and driving dynamics.

This excellence has been rewarded with sales success, the Ranger regularly enjoying the accolade of Australia’s best-selling vehicle.

But time stands still for no one, especially in such a fiercely competitive segment, with new arrivals from the likes of GWM and BYD adding to the familiar foes from Toyota, Mitsubishi and Isuzu.

Here’s how the volume-selling XLT stacks up in 2025.

Price and equipment

Pricing for the Ford Ranger XLT kicks off at $63,890 plus on-road costs for the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel while optioning the V6 will set you back $69,090 (+ORCs). However, there is now a third XLT option with the arrival of the PHEV, which lists at $71,990 (+ORCs).

All variants come in Frozen White as standard, with prestige paint an extra $750. Blue Lightning is also available on all variants, while the diesels can be had in Meteor Grey, Aluminium or Shadow Black and the PHEV in Iconic Silver, Carbonized Grey, Agate Black or Lucid Red.

At base level, the Ranger XLT is in the same ballpark as the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain, Toyota Hilux SR5 and Mitsubishi Triton GSR, while the V6 lines up against the Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior and Volkswagen Amarok Style TDI600.

Ranger XLT standard features

17-inch alloy wheels

All-season tyres

LED headlights (bar PHEV)

LED daytime running lamps (bar PHEV)

LED front fog lights (V6 only)

LED taillights

Power adjustable mirrors

Steel underbody protection

Side steps

Sports bar

Premium cloth upholstery

Eight-way manually adjustable driver’s seat

Four-way manually adjustable passenger’s seat

ISOFIX points on outboard rear seats

Carpet floor covering

Dual-zone climate control

Rear air vents

400W socket on rear of centre console

Rain-sensing wipers

Front and rear power windows

Embedded modem

FordPass Connect app connectivity

8.0-inch digital driver’s display

10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen (12.0-inch PHEV)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six-speaker stereo

Satellite navigation with one year of Connected Navigation Services

DAB+ digital radio

SYNC 4A with voice-activated controls

Perimeter alarm system

Keyless entry with push-button start

Tyre pressure monitoring

Tow bar with integrated trailer brake controller

Ranger XLT optional equipment

All-terrain tyres ($750)

Commercial canopy ($4700)

Stylish dual-lift canopy ($4700)

Stylish lift and slide canopy ($4500)

Touring Pack – cargo management system, auxiliary switch bank, 360-degree camera, puddle lamps, zone lighting and pro trailer back up assist ($1750)

A range of Ford-approved accessories is also available including bullbars, electric roller shutters, hard or soft tonneau covers, medium- or heavy-duty suspension kits and 20mm or 40mm lifts.

All Ford Rangers wear a five-star ANCAP safety rating from 2022 with scores of 84 per cent for adult occupant protection, 93 per cent for child occupant protection, 74 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 83 per cent for safety assist.

Ranger XLT safety features

Nine airbags

Adaptive cruise control with stop & go, traffic sign recognition and lane centring (no TSR or lane centring on PHEV)

Intelligent speed assist

Blind spot monitoring with cross traffic alert and trailer coverage

Stability control including roll over mitigation and trailer sway control

Evasive steer assist

Lane-keep assist with road edge detection and driver alert system

Post impact braking

Pre-collision assist with autonomous emergency braking

Reverse brake assist

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear view camera

Interior, practicality and tray

The XLT is the first variant on the Ford Ranger ladder intended for retail rather than commercial use. It’s a plain but comfortable cabin, lacking luxuries like the leather-padded door trims and heated electrically adjustable seats you’ll find in higher-spec variants such as the Wildtrak.

Nevertheless, the driving position is very good, the seats are comfortable, there’s a decent amount of space in the back row (and finally the 230v outlet has returned!) and it’s one of the few utes with proper individual top tethers for child seat attachment.

It must be said that the newer Chinese utes have somewhat rewritten the rulebook on what’s included at a certain price point, but the XLT has all the basics like dual-zone climate control and wireless smartphone mirroring, though no wireless charging.

Out back the tray measures 1464mm in length, 1520mm in width and 525mm in height with 1217mm between the wheel arches for the diesel models. The PHEV’s is shallower (498mm) thanks to the battery sitting beneath it but scooping out an alcove in the rear wall allows for a longer floor (1638mm) and it’s slightly wider both in total (1584mm) and between the wheel arches (1233mm).

All variants feature a drop-in bed liner, LED lighting, tailgate cupholders for the morning tea break and rear steps to make accessing the tray easier. Diesel variants have a single 400W power inverter, while the PHEV’s ProPower system allows for a pair of 3.45kW 230v/15A sockets in the tray, opening up the possibility of powering all manner of appliances or power tools.

Performance and fuel efficiency

There isn’t a massive gulf between the two diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel is a fine powertrain that gives the Ranger very respectable performance, aided by 10 closely stacked ratios in the automatic gearbox.

Under heavy load, whether that be towing or full-throttle overtakes, the extra power and torque of the V6 is certainly noticeable, but it’s the refinement that’s most impressive, the four-cylinder’s diesel clatter largely absent.

On paper the four-cylinder is around 15 per cent thriftier on fuel – 7.2L/100km vs 8.4L/100km – but in the real world there doesn’t tend to be a lot in it, with both engines typically returning between 9-10L/100km depending on your specific use case.

Speaking of use case, the Ranger XLT PHEV’s fuel consumption will vary wildly depending on your driving circumstances – the 2.9L/100km combined claim is a quirk of the testing procedure, nothing more. There’s a claimed 49km of electric-only range so short urban trips can be completed using no fuel, while on the open road it’ll be thirstier than the diesels.

On the road

The driving experience is where the Ford Ranger stands tall in the dual-cab fraternity. With the caveat that this is still a ladder-frame, leaf-sprung ute, its dynamics are as good as you’ll find in this class of vehicle.

Accurate steering, reasonable ride quality, useful performance and well-balanced handling mean the Ranger XLT isn’t a vehicle you need to wrestle with in an urban environment, nor is it one that’ll wear you out on longer drives, particularly as the active safety systems are very well calibrated.

One advantage of stretching to the V6 or the PHEV is the ability to run on sealed surfaces in four-wheel drive, which can be handy, especially in the bigger diesel, as 600Nm tends to easily overwhelm the rear tyres in the wet.

This ability is also handy on unsealed surfaces where the Ranger shines, being wieldy enough to make even winding forestry roads enjoyable rather than a chore and giving the driver confidence with its stability at higher speeds.

Off road the Ranger continues to impress, with reasonable ground clearance, a well-calibrated traction control system (not quite Hilux good but not far off) and a standard rear diff lock when things really get tough. As far as stock dual cabs go, it’s towards the top of the class when it comes to prowess in the rough stuff.

Towing and payload

All Ford Ranger XLT variants are rated to tow a braked maximum of 3500kg and unlike some manufacturers, that offer a blanket Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) and Gross Combined Mass (GCM) across all model variants, Ford re-rates each car to account for differences in kerb weight.

Ranger XLT Ranger XLT V6 Ranger XLT PHEV Kerb Weight 2276kg 2349kg 2527kg Gross Vehicle Mass 3230kg 3280kg 3500kg Maximum Payload 954kg 931kg 973kg Maximum Towing 3500kg 3500kg 3500kg Gross Combined Mass 6350kg 6400kg 6580kg Payload at Max Towing 574kg 551kg 553kg

Service and warranty

Like all Fords, the Ranger XLT is covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and 12 months of roadside assistance, which is extended by a further 12 months after each service for up to seven years.

Ford also offers a capped price servicing program for the Ranger at $1516 for the first five visits – required every 12 months or 15,000km – though this will increase to $1596 for Model Year 26.

Verdict: should I buy a Ford Ranger XLT?

The Ford Ranger XLT makes a very strong case for itself if you want a top-drawer dual cab. It may not have the bells and whistles of some rivals, but its abilities and the quality of the driving experience are ample compensation if you’re happy to forgo some frills.

As such, it’s the 2.0-litre we’d most recommend as it’s a more polished performer than its similarly-priced rivals. For our money, the extra spend for the more refined V6 makes greater sense in the more luxurious Wildtrak or Platinum variants and it’s a similar story with the PHEV.

Nevertheless, it never hurts to have choice and its breadth of abilities means the Ranger XLT should have you covered whether you’re commuting, working or adventuring.

Ford Ranger XLT rivals

Toyota HiLux

Isuzu D-Max

Volkswagen Amarok

Specs

Model Ford Ranger XLT Ford Ranger XLT V6 Ford Ranger XLT PHEV Engine 1995cc 4-cylinder twin-turbo diesel 2993cc V6 turbo-diesel 2261cc 4-cylinder turbo petrol Power 154kW @ 3750rpm 184kW @ 3250rpm 138kW @ 4600rpm Torque 500Nm @ 1750-2000rpm 600Nm @ 1750-2250rpm 411Nm @ 2700rpm Electric motor N/A N/A 75kW Combined output N/A N/A 207kW/697Nm Battery size N/A N/A 11.8kWh Transmission 10-speed automatic 10-speed automatic 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption (combined claim) 7.2L/100km (2.0TTD) 8.4L/100km 2.9L/100km CO2 emissions 189g/km 222g/km 66g/km Fuel tank size 80 litres 80 litres 70 litres Dimensions (L/W/H/W-B) 5370/2015/1886/3270mm 5370/2015/1886/3270mm 5350/2015/1871/3270mm Kerb weight 2276kg 2349kg 2527kg GVM/GCM 3230/6350kg 3280/6400kg 3500/6580kg Maximum payload 954kg 931kg 973kg Braked towing capacity 3500kg 3500kg 3500kg Warranty Five-year/unlimited kilometres Five-year/unlimited kilometres Five-year/unlimited kilometres 5-year service cost $1516 $1516 $1516 On-sale Now Now Now