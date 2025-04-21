If Toyota’s entry into Supercars was one of the best-kept secrets in the automotive sphere, Ford’s plans to build a plug-in hybrid Ranger was possibly one of the worst.

At the local launch event in July 2022, we asked Ford’s engineers about the possibility of a hybridised version and they were quite happy to share with us that this P703 Ranger platform was built to be electrified.

The previous PX Ranger was on sale for 11 years and with the P703 likely to be in market for almost that long, it was clear that some capacity for electrification was required.

Ford chose the 2024 IAA Transportation Show in Hanover, Germany, to debut the new Ranger PHEV, due on sale here in the middle of 2025. The plug-in hybrid powertrain is set to be offered with Wildtrak, Sport and XLT variants within the Ranger line-up – as well as an all-new Stormtrak launch edition that’s a PHEV exclusive.

The Stormtrak is painted in a new Chill Grey hue and comes equipped with a Flexible Rack System, Matrix LED headlamps, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, and a 360-degree camera as standard. It also sports 18-inch alloy wheels, a honeycomb grille, front guard vents, decals, and a B&O stereo.

The PHEV powertrain pairs a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine with a 75kW electric motor and 11.8kWh battery which can be charged externally, by the petrol engine in EV Charge mode, or via regenerative braking. The PHEV can be fully charged overnight using a standard household plug, and it has a range of more than 45km in electric-only mode.

A modular hybrid transmission (MHT) – consisting of the e-motor and separator clutch – has been integrated into the driveline between the engine and 10-speed automatic, and it’s this separator clutch that allows the two systems – EV and ICE – to either co-operate or decouple and work individually.

“The MHT is the key ingredient in ensuring Ranger PHEV delivers the capability we know our owners expect from a truck with a Ranger badge, along with enhanced versatility, impressive low-end torque, and an overall faster responding powertrain which means improved performance compared to regular Ranger,” said Rob Sharples, chief engineer of the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid at Ford.

“In high-demand situations, like overtaking, the combined power and torque of the petrol engine and e-motor can be sent to all four wheels,” added Sharples.

The Ranger PHEV features four self-explanatory battery modes: Auto EV, EV Now (provides all-electric drive), EV Later (stores a portion of charge for later use), and EV Charge (recharges the battery while driving). When the battery is nearly depleted, the system automatically reverts to Auto EV mode to optimise fuel efficiency.

In tandem with these EV modes, the Ranger PHEV’s Terrain Management System utilises the following selectable drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Mud/Ruts and Sand. The PHEV also gets the Sport mode from the Ranger Raptor, which enhances throttle response and holds lower gears for longer.

In addition, Ford says its newest Ranger will not lose any of the combustion-powered Ranger’s towing and off-road ability, with its towing capacity remaining at 3500kg. The implementation of Ford’s Advanced 4WD system, a dual-range transfer case, rear differential lock, and selectable drive modes means it will remain proficient off-road.

“The Ranger PHEV delivers all the versatility and capability people expect from a Ranger,” explains Sharples. “It can tackle tough terrain, tow a trailer with ease, be driven in town as an EV or, thanks to Pro Power Onboard, it can be used as a mobile power plant when you’re off grid.”

Pro Power Onboard tech enables owners to power tools, run a fridge at a campsite and keep devices charged while camping. It offers a maximum of 6.9kW, with a total of three power outlets throughout the vehicle – one in the cabin and two in the ute bed.

Unlike most Australian Rangers which are Thai-built, the Ranger PHEV is to be manufactured in Silverton, South Africa.

There’s no word on pricing or even a firm on-sale date as yet, but if Ford can nail the value proposition, the Ranger PHEV has the potential to convert many cynics to the benefits of electrification.

This article originally appeared in Wheels magazine.

