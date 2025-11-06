Despite economic uncertainty and impending emissions rules, dual-cab ute sales continue to increase in Australia. Year-to-date to the end of October 2025, 198,968 have been sold (combining both 4×2 and 4×4 categories), marking a 3.12 per cent increase on the same time as 2024.

If the same momentum continues, around 237,000 utes will be sold this calendar year in Australia. So which brands are currently finding most resonance with Aussies?

Toyota HiLux: 4444 units in October (45,257 YTD)

4

Price: From $27,730 to $74,310 plus on-road costs

From $27,730 to $74,310 plus on-road costs Drivetrains: 2.4L and 2.8L turbo-diesels, 2.7L petrol

2.4L and 2.8L turbo-diesels, 2.7L petrol Transmissions: 5/6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic

5/6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic Braked towing capacity: 2500-3500kg

Although release of the new model 2026 HiLux is imminent, there’s still plenty of appeal to the current-generation Toyota HiLux and its sales figures prove that. Toyota’s best-seller in Australia, the HiLux is available with both petrol and turbo-diesel power, depending on the variant, and there is a wide range of models from the entry WorkMate to the top-spec GR Sport.

Ford Ranger: 4402 units in October (46,452 YTD)

4

Price: From $37,130 to $90,960 plus on-road costs

From $37,130 to $90,960 plus on-road costs Drivetrains: 2.0L, 2.0L bi-turbo and 3.0L turbo-diesels, 2.3L turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid, 3.0L turbo-petrol

2.0L, 2.0L bi-turbo and 3.0L turbo-diesels, 2.3L turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid, 3.0L turbo-petrol Transmissions: 6 or 10-speed automatic

6 or 10-speed automatic Braked towing capacity: 3500kg

Although its HiLux arch-rival was the best-selling ute in October 2025, and sells more 4×2 variants too, the Ford Ranger has been the top-selling vehicle in Australia since 2023. So far in 2025, 46,452 units of the Ranger have been sold, outselling the HiLux by 1195 units. The locally-developed Ranger offers a wide variety of models and drivetrains, including the plug-in hybrid models and the high-performance Raptor with its 292kW 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6.

Isuzu D-Max: 1896 units in October (22,615 YTD)

4

Price: From $36,200 to $80,900 plus on-road costs

From $36,200 to $80,900 plus on-road costs Drivetrains: 2.2L and 3.0L turbo-diesels

2.2L and 3.0L turbo-diesels Transmissions: 6 or 8-speed automatic

6 or 8-speed automatic Braked towing capacity: 3500kg

Among fans of the brand, if you want a ute for Aussie conditions, the Isuzu D-Max is the one to buy thanks to its reliability and good value for money. Offering single-, king- and dual-cab bodystyles, the D-Max is available with the legendary ‘4JJ3-TCX’ 3.0-litre turbo-diesel, though a new 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine recently joined the range with improved drivability and fuel consumption.

Mitsubishi Triton: 1770 units in October (15,795 YTD)

3

Price: From $34,740 to $64,590 plus on-road costs

From $34,740 to $64,590 plus on-road costs Drivetrains: 2.4L twin-turbo diesel

2.4L twin-turbo diesel Transmissions: 6-speed manual/automatic

6-speed manual/automatic Braked towing capacity: 3500kg

It doesn’t sell quite as well as it used to, but the Mitsubishi Triton is gaining momentum in the market after sharp deals were offered to buyers. Priced from $34,740 +ORC for the entry-level GLX single-cab to the top-spec GSR, the Triton range is well equipped and every model is fitted with a gutsy 150kW 2.4-litre twin-turbo diesel engine.

Mazda BT-50: 1207 units in October (12,410 YTD)

4

Price: From $37,900 to $71,950 plus on-road costs

From $37,900 to $71,950 plus on-road costs Drivetrains: 2.2L and 3.0L turbo-diesels

2.2L and 3.0L turbo-diesels Transmissions: 6 or 8-speed automatic

6 or 8-speed automatic Braked towing capacity: 3500kg

While the previous BT-50 used the Ford Ranger as its base, the current shape – which was recently given a facelift – is a twin to the Isuzu D-Max and offers the same 2.2-litre and 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engines. The BT-50 differs from the D-Max with a unique front, rear styling and interior trim pieces, but they both drive well and are excellent tow vehicles.

BYD Shark 6: 1070 units in October (15,181 YTD)

4

Price: From $57,900 plus on-road costs

From $57,900 plus on-road costs Drivetrains: 1.5L turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid

1.5L turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid Transmission: 1-speed automatic

1-speed automatic Braked towing capacity: 2500kg

The BYD Shark 6 has taken the ute market by storm. Just over 12 months after it went on sale, the Shark 6 is already in the top 10 ute sales in 2025. Priced from $57,900 plus on-road costs, the Shark 6 isn’t the cheapest ute, but it is excellent value and features a powerful 321kW/650Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid drivetrain with a WLTP range of 80km.

Toyota LandCruiser Pick-Up/Cab Chassis: 952 units in October (8978 YTD)

3

Price: From $75,600 to $83,500 plus on-road costs

From $75,600 to $83,500 plus on-road costs Drivetrains: 2.8L turbo-diesel

2.8L turbo-diesel Transmissions: 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic

5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic Braked towing capacity: 3500kg

Even though the legendary V8 diesel is no longer available to order, and sales are down by 13.3 per cent so far this year, the LandCruiser 70 Series is still selling quite well in Australia with 8978 sales to the end of October 2025. The 150kW 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel from the HiLux is the only drivetrain now available, but it’s still quite capable with a 3500kg braked towing capacity and is available with an automatic transmission for the first time.

GWM Cannon: 761 units in October (6163 YTD)

3

Price: From $36,490 to $51,990 drive away

From $36,490 to $51,990 drive away Drivetrains: 2.0L and 2.4L turbo-diesels

2.0L and 2.4L turbo-diesels Transmissions: 8 or 9-speed automatic

8 or 9-speed automatic Braked towing capacity: 3200-3500kg

Undoubtedly the value pick of the segment, the GWM Cannon is performing solidly especially with the addition of the larger 2.4-litre turbo-diesel in early 2025. Priced from just $36,490 drive away, the Cannon is closer to how this segment used to be priced and offers a lot for value-focused buyers, including a wide range of variants and a lot of standard equipment across the range.

Kia Tasman: 610 units in October (3109 YTD)

4

Price: From $42,990 to $74,990 plus on-road costs

From $42,990 to $74,990 plus on-road costs Drivetrains: 2.2L turbo-diesel

2.2L turbo-diesel Transmission: 8-speed automatic

8-speed automatic Braked towing capacity: 3500kg

The Kia Tasman is the new kid on the block in the ute segment, and obviously has some big rivals with big head starts to take down. Although initial sales have been a bit of a slow burn, it’s now gaining momentum with 610 sold in October 2025. The Tasman’s strengths are its gutsy turbo-diesel engine, smooth eight-speed automatic transmission and the best cabin in the segment thanks to its tech, practicality and spaciousness.

Nissan Navara: 325 units in October (6539 YTD)

3

Price: From $36,428 to $71,643 plus on-road costs

From $36,428 to $71,643 plus on-road costs Drivetrains: 2.3L and 3.0L turbo-diesels

2.3L and 3.0L turbo-diesels Transmissions: 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic

6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic Braked towing capacity: 3500kg

A new-generation Navara is just about to be revealed, but the current model is good value for money and thanks to independent rear suspension on some models, quite comfortable. A gutsy 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel is standard across the range, either with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic. The highlight of the Navara range is the Warrior, which was developed by Aussie company Premcar and is one of the best off-roaders in the segment.