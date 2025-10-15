Nissan has confirmed that the next-generation Navara will make its global debut on November 19, 2025, marking the latest chapter in one of Australia’s most enduring ute success stories.

In the lead-up to the reveal, the company has released a short heritage film tracing the Navara’s 39-year journey across Australia and New Zealand. The video, part of Nissan’s “Defy Ordinary” campaign, celebrates the model’s evolution from a dependable workhorse to a refined, multi-purpose pickup for both work and family life.

The film revisits iconic Australian settings – construction sites, boat ramps, and outback trails – highlighting how the Navara has adapted to meet the demands of local customers since its Australian debut in December 1986. Over that time, Nissan has sold more than 420,000 Navaras across Australia and New Zealand.

“For nearly 40 years, Navara has been writing its story alongside Australia’s own evolution,” said Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director of Nissan Oceania. “Every generation has learned from the previous one, and every Australian customer has taught us something about what matters most in a ute.”

Nissan says the upcoming Navara’s design and engineering have been guided by insights gathered from decades of customer feedback. The new model will feature design elements inspired by past generations, while incorporating modern technology and advanced capability to meet the expectations of today’s drivers.

Although full details remain under wraps until the November reveal, Nissan has confirmed the vehicle’s development is firmly rooted in Australian and New Zealand testing and feedback, ensuring it maintains its reputation for toughness, reliability and versatility in local conditions.

The next-generation Navara will launch in Australia and New Zealand during the first half of 2026, coinciding with the start of the model’s fifth decade in local markets.

The heritage campaign and teaser film signal Nissan’s commitment to evolving the Navara in step with its loyal customer base – balancing rugged capability with contemporary refinement as the brand enters a new era.