If the ‘regular’ Nissan Patrol isn’t quite enough for you, Aussie aftermarket experts Premcar have you covered with the even more formidable 2025 Nissan Patrol Warrior. It’s the ultimate expression of a legendary off-roader and it’s also the last of its kind.

We know the days of the Y62 Nissan Patrol are numbered – the impending release of the new Y63 Patrol means the now-legendary V8 petrol engine will sail into an off-road sunset to make way for a new, more environmentally responsible option. In this modern, emissions focused automotive world, where governments are forcing manufacturers down a path they might otherwise not want to traverse, it is the way of the future. Whether we like it or not.

As such, the $110,660 plus on-road costs (or $119,978 drive-away in NSW at the time of testing) 2025 Nissan Patrol Warrior stands as a testament to all that is great about a naturally-aspirated, large capacity V8 petrol engine. There are no turbos to complicate matters, nor the servicing complexity of a modern, common-rail diesel engine. Rather, it’s as old-school as it gets, and it’s why we love it.

Now, it’s worth noting here, that you don’t ‘need’ a Patrol Warrior. Unless you plan on tackling some of our continent’s more complex off-road terrain, that is. Such is the breadth of the regular Patrol’s ability, it’s only the really tough stuff off-road that demands the extra capability offered by the Premcar-tweaked Warrior. As we do here at WhichCar, we’ll review the Warrior the way most people use them most of the time – that is running around town. However, if you plan on any significant off-road exploration, and you want to do so with a factory warranty, this is the way to tackle it.

In the time the Y62 has been on sale in Australia, it has almost stood alone given its heady mix of performance, space and the use of a petrol V8. Even 200 and then 300 Series LandCruiser didn’t line up directly once the petrol engine was gone, with only the twin- turbo diesel V8 (now a V6) under the bonnet, and not as much interior space as that offered by the Patrol.

Yes, Patrol is big, and you will notice that in the city, but it’s big in a functional way. Seating for 8 that actually accommodates adults in the third row if needed, and with crucial tech upgrades for this final model, there’s a hell of a lot to like about the Nissan Patrol. Let’s look first at the upgrades, then we’ll assess the Warrior additions.

The previous update brought with it a new infotainment screen and for the first time wireless smartphone connectivity. Now, there’s a new dashboard layout, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display as well. There’s also a digital speedo – which wasn’t available previously – wireless phone charging, and proprietary satellite navigation. Keep in mind when you’re comparing the specs of the Warrior, that it is based on the entry-grade Ti Patrol, not the range-topping Ti-L. There are obviously some equipment differences, but the big one is the Ti getting an eight-seat cabin, while the Ti-L gets a seven-seat cabin.

The Warrior’s cabin leaves you with a strange feeling of being in a vehicle that is old, familiar, and a little out of date, but modern enough to feature the technology and comforts we all demand in 2025. On test, wireless Apple CarPlay was faultless and the big 12.3-inch screen atop the centre section of the dash was easy to use and responsive to commands. The graphics themselves aren’t as modern as some, but they display what you need to see in a way that you can always see it. Which I’d much rather, in comparison to fancy graphics that aren’t as reliable.

The seats are an exercise in recliner-like comfort. Not as sculpted as some, they will be comfortable for nearly every body type and feature enough adjustment that you can get into the position you want for premium driving visibility. General visibility is also excellent, such is the high and mighty seating position of the Warrior.

Comfort continues into the second and third rows, with useful storage space behind the third row when it’s in use. Fold that third row down, and you’ve got a huge flat storage space available.

To reduce Premcar’s work to the soundtrack is disrespectful in the extreme, but let’s start there because the bespoke bi-modal exhaust is sensational. It frees the soundtrack of the 5.6-litre V8 right up as it always should be, and who doesn’t love side-exit exhaust pipes? At low speed, the Warrior is quite sedate, but nail the throttle, demand the exhaust system open up, and all hell breaks loose. All is good in the world when a V8 sounds like the Patrol’s.

Digging into the finer details though, it’s the off-road environment where Premcar has focused its work. Exclusive 18-inch wheels, fitted with quality Yokohama Geolander 295/70/R18 all-terrain tyres, a wider track, higher ground clearance, increased payload, and upgraded ‘Hydraulic Body Motion Control’ turn an already impressive off-roader into something even more formidable. As we’ve seen previously though, improvements directed at enhancing off-road ability have resulted in a better drive on-road, too. Ford’s Ranger Raptor comes to mind here, with it’s Baja-inspired dune-jumping capability, delivering buttery smooth bump absorption on-road.

In the case of Patrol Warrior, you’re starting with a very good base of course. The Nissan Patrol has that large SUV ability to waft over the worst of any road surface without registering a ruffle inside the cabin, and there’s an inherent solidity to the way it tackles any road, speed hump, pothole, or imperfection. The Patrol is very much the antidote to our appalling urban road network around this country. You’ll never need to worry about damaging a wheel or tyre again.

Nissan’s 5.6-litre, naturally aspirated V8 has been a powerhouse since it first broke cover and it continues to be so even in the face of more modern, updated competition. To think that if Nissan hadn’t pushed for a RHD version of the Y62 Patrol, we never would have had the chance to experience it.

Remember Nissan’s foray into Supercars by way of the Altima? That race engine was based on this 5.6-litre. Punching out 298kW and 560Nm, you’d expect it to be impressive and it is. While a big turbo-diesel gets into the meat of its torque delivery earlier, the free-revving nature of the petrol V8 lends itself to lazy acceleration no matter how hard you make it work. It loves revving too, cleanly up to redline if you so desire, and sounds sensational as the revs rise.

Nissan claims 14.4L/100km on the combined cycle, and you’ll beat that on the highway if you’re on a touring run. Remember, too, that Patrol requires premium unleaded fuel, so it’s 95 RON as a minimum. We saw figures right down near 10.0L/100km rolling down the freeway. Our average over a week of testing settled in at 16.2L/100km, but you could run up as high as 20L/100km in really heavy traffic. However, low 16s for a vehicle of this capability is more than acceptable. Interestingly, with approximately 1700kg in tow, the average test figure didn’t even budge after a decent highway run, such is the effortless nature of the big V8.

Upper large SUVs aren’t for everyone, and with it’s inherent heft, 12.6m turning circle, and meaty dimensions, the Patrol Warrior probably isn’t the solution for those of you living in the heart of the cities around our great Country.

However, if you want a ten-year proposition that will serve you for any touring, towing, 4WDing, or exploring you want to do across that timeframe, few 4WDs of any kind will match it with the 2025 Nissan Patrol Warrior. It’s a fitting send off for one of the most legendary 4WDs of all time, with a legendary drivetrain.

