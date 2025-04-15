Ahead of its final 18 months of production for Australia before the new model launches in late 2026, Nissan has updated the popular Y62 Patrol large SUV with a new dashboard and more technology across the range – including the off-road Warrior by Premcar version.

Priced from $90,600 plus on-road costs, the entry price of the Patrol has climbed by $1,340 though the Ti L and Warrior pricing has only risen by $140 to $102,100 and $105,520 respectively.

Central to the update is a new dashboard layout that debuted on left-hand drive Patrol models more than five years ago, which adds a new 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 7.0-inch colour screen in the driver’s display.

The new touchscreen is also fitted to other Nissan products like the Qashqai and X-Trail, and features wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation and DAB+ digital radio – plus a new 360-degree camera with a new off-road mode for off-road driving.

The new touchscreen also replaces the current 10.1-inch aftermarket screen, which was introduced last year and removed features such as the satellite navigation, 360-degree camera and Bose sound system – the former is now standard across the range and the latter has been re-introduced to the top-spec Ti L.

The Ti L has also gained a central cool box and an ‘enhanced’ digital rear view mirror, while the Warrior now includes side steps. A new ‘Desert Red Metallic’ colour has joined the range with ‘Gun Metallic’, ‘Moonstone White’, ‘Brilliant Silver’ and ‘Black Obsidian’ also available.

There have been no mechanical changes to the 298kW/560Nm 5.6-litre petrol V8 engine, which is still mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel drive system.

MY25 Nissan Patrol pricing (plus on-road costs): Ti: $90,600

Ti L: $102,100

Warrior: $105,660

MY25 Nissan Patrol Ti standard features: 18-inch alloy wheels

Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic LED headlights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Rear limited-slip differential

Hill descent control

Electric-folding/heated mirrors

Leather upholstery

10-way electric driver’s seat and eight-way electric front passenger seat

Dual-zone automatic climate control

12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless/wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation

Six-speaker sound system

7.0-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Patrol Ti L adds to Ti: Driver’s seat memory

Sunroof

Puddle lamps

Heated and ventilated front seats

13-speaker Bose sound system

Roof rails

Electric steering column adjustment

First row centre cool box

Digital rear mirror

Patrol Warrior adds (to Ti): Unique wheel, tyre and suspension package with 50mm total lift

Re-engineered hydraulic body motion control system

New front and rear springs, and rear bump stops

Tow bar

120kg GVM upgrade

Unique 18-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tyres

2.5mm thick steel red bash plate

Black exterior grille and mirror caps

Bi-modal exhaust

Black interior colour theme

The updated Nissan Patrol will reach Nissan dealerships soon. For more on the homegrown success story of Premcar, check the profile on CEO Bernie Quinn in the April 2025 issue of Wheels.