Ahead of its final 18 months of production for Australia before the new model launches in late 2026, Nissan has updated the popular Y62 Patrol large SUV with a new dashboard and more technology across the range – including the off-road Warrior by Premcar version.
Priced from $90,600 plus on-road costs, the entry price of the Patrol has climbed by $1,340 though the Ti L and Warrior pricing has only risen by $140 to $102,100 and $105,520 respectively.
Central to the update is a new dashboard layout that debuted on left-hand drive Patrol models more than five years ago, which adds a new 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 7.0-inch colour screen in the driver’s display.
The new touchscreen is also fitted to other Nissan products like the Qashqai and X-Trail, and features wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation and DAB+ digital radio – plus a new 360-degree camera with a new off-road mode for off-road driving.
The new touchscreen also replaces the current 10.1-inch aftermarket screen, which was introduced last year and removed features such as the satellite navigation, 360-degree camera and Bose sound system – the former is now standard across the range and the latter has been re-introduced to the top-spec Ti L.
The Ti L has also gained a central cool box and an ‘enhanced’ digital rear view mirror, while the Warrior now includes side steps. A new ‘Desert Red Metallic’ colour has joined the range with ‘Gun Metallic’, ‘Moonstone White’, ‘Brilliant Silver’ and ‘Black Obsidian’ also available.
There have been no mechanical changes to the 298kW/560Nm 5.6-litre petrol V8 engine, which is still mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel drive system.
MY25 Nissan Patrol pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Ti: $90,600
- Ti L: $102,100
- Warrior: $105,660
MY25 Nissan Patrol Ti standard features:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Rear limited-slip differential
- Hill descent control
- Electric-folding/heated mirrors
- Leather upholstery
- 10-way electric driver’s seat and eight-way electric front passenger seat
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Wireless/wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Satellite navigation
- Six-speaker sound system
- 7.0-inch digital driver’s display
- Wireless phone charger
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
Patrol Ti L adds to Ti:
- Driver’s seat memory
- Sunroof
- Puddle lamps
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- 13-speaker Bose sound system
- Roof rails
- Electric steering column adjustment
- First row centre cool box
- Digital rear mirror
Patrol Warrior adds (to Ti):
- Unique wheel, tyre and suspension package with 50mm total lift
- Re-engineered hydraulic body motion control system
- New front and rear springs, and rear bump stops
- Tow bar
- 120kg GVM upgrade
- Unique 18-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tyres
- 2.5mm thick steel red bash plate
- Black exterior grille and mirror caps
- Bi-modal exhaust
- Black interior colour theme
The updated Nissan Patrol will reach Nissan dealerships soon. For more on the homegrown success story of Premcar, check the profile on CEO Bernie Quinn in the April 2025 issue of Wheels.