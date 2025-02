Honda & Nissan merger: The wedding is off

There will be no 'Nissonda': The Honda and Nissan merger discussions, announced last year in a Memorandum of Understanding, are over. Honda's announcement is light on detail, but Nissan was more revealing, issuing a statement that appears to describe an insulting proposition by Honda on how the two carmakers should come together. "During the discussions between the two companies, various options were considered regarding the structure of the business integration," Nissan says. "Honda proposed changing the structure from establishing a joint holding company—to a structure where Honda would be the parent company and Nissan the subsidiary through a share exchange." News Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi confirm merger talks Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi are exploring a merger to combine resources and streamline operations 31 Dec 2024 No other official comment has been offered, but a report in The Financial Times earlier this month suggested Honda had presented the plan as a 'take it or leave it' – with Nissan's board reportedly voting as a majority to reject. Both companies, along with Mitsubishi, confirmed in their announcements that they will continue with the previously agreed "strategic partnership aimed at the era of intelligence and electrified vehicles."

In Australia, the next big new model we can look forward to will likely be the new Patrol, although that isn't expected to arrive until sometime in 2026. The Ariya is still officially expected to arrive this year, although these new changes could see it delayed further, if not cancelled.