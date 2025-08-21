Nissan has revealed the mid-life facelift for its X-Trail mid-size SUV, with a range of minor styling tweaks, upgraded interior materials, a new infotainment system with Google inbuilt and – for the Japanese domestic market only – a sporty-looking new Nismo model.

The facelift for the X-Trail follows the North American market Rogue from almost two years ago, which focused on light styling changes, added tech and higher quality interior materials. The bumper and wheel designs have been revised for a fresher look, and in Japan at least, a new Rock Creek variant has been added as a more off-road friendly X-Trail.

On the inside of the facelifted X-Trail are higher quality trims such as the tan Nappa leather upholstery, a new steering wheel and more tech features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen using a new Google infotainment system with live services and Google Maps navigation. USB-A ports have been replaced with faster-charging USB-C units and the 360-degree camera now features a ‘see through’ mode to aid with parking.

Japan and US-spec X-Trails use a turbocharged three-cylinder engine, though Australian models are likely to continue with a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid options, both using a CVT automatic transmission.

Based on the X-Trail e-Power hybrid, a new Nismo variant of the X-Trail range was also revealed and it features a range of handling and styling tweaks. On the outside, the dark chrome grille, redesigned bumpers and new 20-inch Enkei wheels give a sportier look, while suspension changes include the use of ‘Kayaba Swing Valve’ dampers.

The X-Trail’s ‘e-4orce’ all-wheel drive system has also been retuned for the Nismo with increased input from the rear axle motor for sportier handling, while drivers can choose the front-rear torque balance manually to suit their tastes.

On the inside, the X-Trail Nismo uses a black and red colour scheme similar to the Z Nismo, with red stitching, trim pieces and even a red starter button. Optional Recaro sports seats will also be available for an extra sporty feel on the inside.

No performance increases have been mentioned by Nissan, so the X-Trail Nismo likely continues with the same 157kW turbocharged three-cylinder 1.5-litre engine and dual electric motor ‘e-Power’ hybrid set up as other hybrid X-Trail models.

Nissan Australia is yet to confirm local timing for the facelifted X-Trail, though it’s likely to arrive

sometime in 2026.