Nissan will launch its all-electric Ariya SUV for the first time in Australia, the compact crossover available here from September 2025.
Available in four trim levels, the Ariya will offer 63kWh and 87kWh battery options, as well as the option of front- or all-wheel-drive. With a driving range between 385km and 504km depending on the variant, and fast-charging support (up to 130kW DC), the Ariya is designed to suit both urban drivers and those who travel longer distances. A 10–80 per cent charge takes just 35 minutes using a high-speed charger.
Engage and Advance variants produce 160kW and 300Nm, with three Drive Modes (Eco, Standard and Sport), while the Advance+ increases power to 178kW.
At the top of the range, the Evolve e-4ORCE variant introduces Nissan’s dual-motor all-wheel-drive system to Australian EV buyers for the first time. This advanced setup balances power between all four wheels, improving traction and driving comfort across varied conditions. With a total output of 600Nm, the Evolve sprints from 0–100km/h in a claimed 5.6 seconds, and offers a braked towing capacity of 1500kg.
The Ariya’s aesthetic reflects Nissan’s “Timeless Japanese Futurism” design philosophy. Outside, the clean body lines are complemented by a V-motion ‘shield’ in place of a traditional grille. Inside is a minimalist dash with concealed haptic touch controls. Higher trims offer luxury finishes such as wood-grain panels, Nappa leather seats, and a sliding centre console.
Tech-wise all variants features dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, wireless phone charging, and four USB ports. Safety features are standard across the range, including ProPILOT+ semi-autonomous driving, Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Blind Spot Intervention, and pedestrian alert sound systems.
Nissan backs the Ariya with a 10-year/300,000km warranty when serviced at a Nissan dealer, along with five-year flat-price servicing and a battery capacity warranty covering eight years or 160,000km.
Pricing
|Nissan ARIYA ENGAGE
|$55,840
|Nissan ARIYA ADVANCE
|$59,840
|Nissan ARIYA ADVANCE+
|$63,840
|Nissan ARIYA EVOLVE e-4ORCE
|$71,840
Manufacturer Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) do not include premium paint, statutory charges or other on-road costs.
With striking looks, next-gen EV capability, and a premium yet practical interior, the 2025 Nissan Ariya arrives as a compelling new contender in Australia’s growing electric SUV market.
Nissan ARIYA ENGAGE
- Drive mode selector (Eco, Standard, Sport)
- 750kg braked towing capacity
- 19″ alloy wheels
- Independent strut front suspensions
- Independent multi-link rear suspensions
- Front and rear stabiliser bars
- Electric power steering
- Electric park brake with auto-hold
- Automatic dimming frameless rear view mirror
- Intelligent key with approach unlock and walkaway lock function
- 6-way Manual adjustable front seat
- Automatic dual-zone climate control
- Power adjustable/ folding, heated door mirrors with LED turn indicator
- Andon illumination (footwell & front doors)
- Leather-accented steering wheel
- Multi-function steering wheel controls
- Vanity mirrors with illumination
- “Follow Me Home” Headlights
- 60/40 split folding rear seats
- Intelligent Cruise control
- Rain-sensing wipers
- 12.3″ touchscreen infotainment system
- 12.3″ TFT digital driver screen
- Satellite navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto~
- Wireless phone charger
- 6 speakers
- 12V accessory socket
- AM/FM radio & DAB digital radio
Safety
- ProPilot (Lane Keep Assist)⁺
- Rearview camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Front, front side and curtain airbags
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention
- Blind Spot Warning & Blind Spot Intervention
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Rear Seat Alert
- Driver Attention Alert
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Back-up Collision
- Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
- Traction Control System (TCS)
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
- High Beam Assist
- High-mounted LED rear stop light
- Seatbelt reminder (all rows)
- Vehicle sound for pedestrians
Nissan ARIYA ADVANCE adds:
- Black cloth and synthetic leather-accented< seats
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Intelligent Around View Monitor+ with Moving Object Detection
- Hands-free automatic opening power tailgate
- Bose® 10-speaker premium sound system Ω
- 6-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats
- 2-way power lumbar driver seat
- Rear privacy glass
- LED Front fog lights
Nissan ARIYA ADVANCE+ adds:
- Battery usable capacity: 87kWh
- Power: 178kW
- Range: 504km**
- 0-100: 8.1 seconds
- Optional 3-Phase AC Onboard Charger
- Black synthetic leather< with Ultrasuede® inserts seats
- Windscreen Head-Up Display
- Panoramic glass roof
- Power sliding centre console
- 8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats with memory function
- 4-way power lumbar driver seat
- Ventilated (heat and cooled) front seats
- Heated rear seats
- LED front and rear sequential turn signal
Nissan ARIYA EVOLVE e-4ORCE adds:
- e-4ORCE dual motor (AWD)
- Power: F 160kW / R 160kW
- Torque: 600Nm
- Range: 487km**
- 0-100: 5.6 seconds
- 3-Phase AC Onboard charger Standard
- 1500 kg braked towing capacity
- Drive mode selector (Snow)
- 20″ x 8.0″ alloy wheels with 255/45 R20 tyres
- Blue Nappa leather< seat trim
- Intelligent Rear View Mirror
- Side window surround – matte chrome
- Automatic LED headlights with Adaptive Driving Beam
- Power adjustable, power folding, heated door mirrors with memory function and tilt to reverse
- Power Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment with memory function