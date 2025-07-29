Nissan will launch its all-electric Ariya SUV for the first time in Australia, the compact crossover available here from September 2025.

Available in four trim levels, the Ariya will offer 63kWh and 87kWh battery options, as well as the option of front- or all-wheel-drive. With a driving range between 385km and 504km depending on the variant, and fast-charging support (up to 130kW DC), the Ariya is designed to suit both urban drivers and those who travel longer distances. A 10–80 per cent charge takes just 35 minutes using a high-speed charger.

Engage and Advance variants produce 160kW and 300Nm, with three Drive Modes (Eco, Standard and Sport), while the Advance+ increases power to 178kW.

At the top of the range, the Evolve e-4ORCE variant introduces Nissan’s dual-motor all-wheel-drive system to Australian EV buyers for the first time. This advanced setup balances power between all four wheels, improving traction and driving comfort across varied conditions. With a total output of 600Nm, the Evolve sprints from 0–100km/h in a claimed 5.6 seconds, and offers a braked towing capacity of 1500kg.

The Ariya’s aesthetic reflects Nissan’s “Timeless Japanese Futurism” design philosophy. Outside, the clean body lines are complemented by a V-motion ‘shield’ in place of a traditional grille. Inside is a minimalist dash with concealed haptic touch controls. Higher trims offer luxury finishes such as wood-grain panels, Nappa leather seats, and a sliding centre console.

Tech-wise all variants features dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, wireless phone charging, and four USB ports. Safety features are standard across the range, including ProPILOT+ semi-autonomous driving, Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Blind Spot Intervention, and pedestrian alert sound systems.

Nissan backs the Ariya with a 10-year/300,000km warranty when serviced at a Nissan dealer, along with five-year flat-price servicing and a battery capacity warranty covering eight years or 160,000km.

Pricing

Nissan ARIYA ENGAGE $55,840 Nissan ARIYA ADVANCE $59,840 Nissan ARIYA ADVANCE+ $63,840 Nissan ARIYA EVOLVE e-4ORCE $71,840

Manufacturer Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) do not include premium paint, statutory charges or other on-road costs.

With striking looks, next-gen EV capability, and a premium yet practical interior, the 2025 Nissan Ariya arrives as a compelling new contender in Australia’s growing electric SUV market.

Nissan ARIYA ENGAGE

Drive mode selector (Eco, Standard, Sport)

750kg braked towing capacity

19″ alloy wheels

Independent strut front suspensions

Independent multi-link rear suspensions

Front and rear stabiliser bars

Electric power steering

Electric park brake with auto-hold

Automatic dimming frameless rear view mirror

Intelligent key with approach unlock and walkaway lock function

6-way Manual adjustable front seat

Automatic dual-zone climate control

Power adjustable/ folding, heated door mirrors with LED turn indicator

Andon illumination (footwell & front doors)

Leather-accented steering wheel

Multi-function steering wheel controls

Vanity mirrors with illumination

“Follow Me Home” Headlights

60/40 split folding rear seats

Intelligent Cruise control

Rain-sensing wipers

12.3″ touchscreen infotainment system

12.3″ TFT digital driver screen

Satellite navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto ~

Wireless phone charger

6 speakers

12V accessory socket

AM/FM radio & DAB digital radio

Safety

ProPilot (Lane Keep Assist)⁺

Rearview camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Front, front side and curtain airbags

Predictive Forward Collision Warning

Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention

Blind Spot Warning & Blind Spot Intervention

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Traffic Sign Recognition

Rear Seat Alert

Driver Attention Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Back-up Collision

Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

High Beam Assist

High-mounted LED rear stop light

Seatbelt reminder (all rows)

Vehicle sound for pedestrians

Nissan ARIYA ADVANCE adds:

Black cloth and synthetic leather-accented seats

seats Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Intelligent Around View Monitor + with Moving Object Detection

with Moving Object Detection Hands-free automatic opening power tailgate

Bose® 10-speaker premium sound system Ω

6-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats

2-way power lumbar driver seat

Rear privacy glass

LED Front fog lights

Nissan ARIYA ADVANCE+ adds:

Battery usable capacity: 87kWh

Power: 178kW

Range: 504km **

0-100: 8.1 seconds

Optional 3-Phase AC Onboard Charger

Black synthetic leather with Ultrasuede ® inserts seats

with Ultrasuede inserts seats Windscreen Head-Up Display

Panoramic glass roof

Power sliding centre console

8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats with memory function

4-way power lumbar driver seat

Ventilated (heat and cooled) front seats

Heated rear seats

LED front and rear sequential turn signal

Nissan ARIYA EVOLVE e-4ORCE adds:

e-4ORCE dual motor (AWD)

Power: F 160kW / R 160kW

Torque: 600Nm

Range: 487km **

0-100: 5.6 seconds

3-Phase AC Onboard charger Standard

1500 kg braked towing capacity

Drive mode selector (Snow)

20″ x 8.0″ alloy wheels with 255/45 R20 tyres

Blue Nappa leather seat trim

seat trim Intelligent Rear View Mirror

Side window surround – matte chrome

Automatic LED headlights with Adaptive Driving Beam

Power adjustable, power folding, heated door mirrors with memory function and tilt to reverse

Power Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment with memory function