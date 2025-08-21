Nissan has announced a deal for the first buyers of the new Ariya electric mid-size SUV, which is due imminently in Australian Nissan showrooms.

Applicable to the entry-level Ariya Engage and mid-spec Advance and Advance+ models, a “limited number” of first buyers will receive an uprated three-phase onboard charger.

The top-spec Ariya Evolve already comes with the uprated onboard charger as standard.

In addition to that, certain Ariya buyers will also receive a free Autech 22kW AC home charger, valued at $1499 – not including installation.

According to Nissan, combined with the three-phase charger, means that an Ariya can home charge in under four hours.

Priced from $55,840 plus on-road costs, the Nissan Ariya undercuts its closest rivals such as the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X.

The Ariya is covered by a 10-year/300,000km warranty, if serviced through Nissan’s dealer network, and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

The Nissan Ariya electric mid-size SUV is due in local Nissan dealerships imminently.