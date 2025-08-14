Nissan’s first shipment of Ariya electric SUVs is on its way to Australia, with the brand confirming customer deliveries will begin when the model goes on sale in early September. The mid-size EV, built at Nissan’s Tochigi Plant in Japan, is positioned as the brand’s flagship electric model and follows the pioneering Leaf hatchback into Australian showrooms.

Local buyers can now place orders through Nissan’s dealer network or the company’s website, with the Ariya expected to compete directly against the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y. Warwick Daly, Nissan Australia’s Deputy Director of Marketing & Mobility, said the Ariya would mark “the next chapter of our electric vision” and promised “an exhilarating and engaging drive experience” alongside advanced design and technology.

Globally, the Ariya has been marketed as blending Nissan’s SUV expertise with its EV know-how, and the design team has leaned heavily on what it calls “Timeless Japanese Futurism” – a philosophy aimed at delivering clean, modern lines with subtle cultural references. All Australian-delivered Ariyas will be covered by Nissan’s 10-year/300,000km service-activated warranty, flat-price servicing, roadside assistance, and an eight-year battery capacity guarantee.

The Ariya pairs the brand’s experience in family SUVs with know-how from its pioneering Leaf. Sitting at the larger end of the mid-size class, it uses the CMF-EV platform shared with Renault models, and comes with two battery options: a 63kWh pack offering a claimed 402km, and an 87kWh version stretching to 530km. Opting for the 225kW e-4ORCE dual-motor AWD model brings 513km of range, while the range-topping 320kW Nismo drops this to 420km.

Range varies slightly depending on trim; the higher-spec Evolve adds equipment – and weight – that shaves a few miles off. An energy-efficient heat pump is standard, preserving range in cold weather, and DC charging at up to 130kW means a 10–80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes. Home charging from a 7.4kW wallbox takes about 10 hours for the smaller battery and 14 for the larger.

On the road, the Ariya prioritises refinement over thrills. The FWD 160kW and 178kW versions are more than adequate for daily use, delivering 0–100km/h in 7.5 and 7.6 seconds respectively, while the AWD models add serious pace without undermining stability. The 225kW e-4ORCE covers 0–100km/h in 5.7 seconds, while the 290kW Evolve+ drops this to 5.1 seconds. The flagship 320kW Nismo variant is the quickest at 5.0 seconds. Steering is light and accurate, making town driving easy, while motorway cruising is serene. Handling is secure, ride comfort is excellent, and body control is tidy for a car weighing close to two tonnes.

Inside, the Ariya is arguably Nissan’s best cabin to date. Quality materials, clever use of ambient lighting, and haptic climate controls integrated into the dash create a premium feel. The twin 12.3-inch displays are clear, though not as sharp as some rivals, with logical menus and standard wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Mid-spec Advance trim adds heated seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a 360° camera, and more, while Evolve goes further with ventilated seats, ProPilot Park, and an electric sliding centre console.

Practicality is strong for passengers, with good leg and headroom in both rows, but the boot is merely average – 466 litres in FWD models, dropping to 408 in AWD versions. Flexible floor panels help with organisation, but there’s no front storage for charging cables. Towing capacity is 750kg for FWD and up to 1,500kg for AWD.

While some rivals edge ahead in efficiency and outright space, the Ariya’s balance of comfort, style, and usability makes it a highly appealing family EV, especially in well-equipped Advance trim.

The Ariya’s design also helps its appeal. Its sleek, coupe-like roofline and distinctive V-motion grille treatment – finished in gloss black with an illuminated Nissan badge – give it an unmistakable road presence. Paint options such as Akatsuki Copper or Pearl White with contrasting black roof enhance its upmarket image, while flush-fitting door handles maintain aerodynamic efficiency.

Day-to-day usability is another Ariya strength. The cabin’s flat floor, generous footwells, and sliding centre console make it easy to move around inside, whether you’re reaching for child seats in the back or freeing up access when parked close to another car. Storage is plentiful, with twin gloveboxes and large door bins, while rear passengers benefit from USB-A and USB-C ports plus heated seat options on higher trims.

Long journeys are made more relaxing thanks to the Ariya’s quietness, supportive seats, and clever driver aids. Nissan’s ProPilot Assist combines adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assistance to reduce fatigue, particularly on motorways. There’s also traffic sign recognition, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert on most trims, reinforcing its family-friendly credentials.

While the Nismo variant brings sharper looks and a sportier character, most buyers will be better served by the balance of comfort, range, and value found in the 87kWh Advance or Evolve models, making them the sweet spot in this refined and well-thought-out electric SUV range.

Announced Australian pricing

Nissan ARIYA ENGAGE $55,840 Nissan ARIYA ADVANCE $59,840 Nissan ARIYA ADVANCE+ $63,840 Nissan ARIYA EVOLVE e-4ORCE $71,840

Manufacturer Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) do not include premium paint, statutory charges or other on-road costs.