The Nissan Leaf, one of the first mass market EVs, has been transformed into a coupe SUV ahead of its 2026 Australian release. Based on the same platform as alliance cousins like the Renault Megane E-Tech, the new Leaf will offer two battery sizes with up to 604km of range – a big increase on the 385km maximum of its predecessor.

A clean sheet design, the new Leaf is now a coupe SUV than a hatchback, which Nissan says was done for cleaner aerodynamics for better range. While there are some elements of the exterior styling that mimic the brand’s latest products, like the China-specific N7 electric sedan, parts such as the tailights mimic Nissan products from the past such as the 300ZX sports coupe.

The interior is better quality and more modern than before with new 14.3-inch screens that are even larger than its bigger Ariya sibling, and they now feature Google-based navigation with live traffic and the ability to access the Google Play Store to download apps such as YouTube. The 437-litre boot is healthy for the segment and over 50-litres larger than the previous Leaf.

Two battery sizes will be available with the new Nissan Leaf: either a 52kWh unit or a larger 75kWh with the former capable of 436km of range and the latter 604km. Both are capable of a 150kW DC fast charge for a 20 to 80 percent charge in less than 30 minutes.

The smaller battery uses a 130kW motor and the larger one 160kW. The latter motor is capable of a 7.6-second 0-100km/h acceleration time, which is marginally slower than the previous model.

Available features on the new Nissan Leaf include a Bose sound system with speakers inbuilt into the driver’s headrest, battery pre-conditioning for the best possible charging speeds, a panoramic electrochromatic glass roof, vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality up to 3.6kW, a 360-degree cameras with a ‘see-through’ view and over-the-air updates.

The 2026 Nissan Leaf will reportedly go on sale in Australia in 2026, with local pricing and specifications yet to be announced.