Nissan reveals new attack plan, including new Leaf and Navara

Nissan has detailed a new product blitz globally in coming years as it seeks to move on from the failed partnership talks with Honda. In doing so, the brand revealed some important new products such as the new Leaf EV and teased a whole lot more, including the next X-Trail. The company also revealed launch timings for specific models for Australia, like the Ariya mid-size electric SUV and the next-generation Navara ute. The next Navara will be launched in Australia in the first half of 2026 and it has finally been confirmed that it will share its platform with the Mitsubishi Triton. No other details were given - the shadowy teaser image of a ute is for an upgraded version of the current model for Latin American markets - but it’s likely that the new Navara will include some form of electrification. 18 While it’s yet to be fully revealed, the third-generation Nissan Leaf was shown in the announcement. Now a coupe SUV instead of a hatchback, the new Leaf will use the same ‘CMF-EV’ platform that underpins the larger Ariya and will arrive in Australia sometime in 2026.

Speaking of the Ariya, the brand has confirmed that its Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 rival will finally be launched locally within the next year. On sale overseas since 2022, the Ariya is available globally with either a 66kWh or 91kWh battery for up to 640km of range and up to 320kW/600Nm outputs. Even though the Qashqai was only just given a facelift, it too will receive an update with the next-generation of the brand’s e-Power hybrid system that’s said to be not only more powerful but also more efficient than the current system used in the Qashqai and X-Trail. 18 Nissan Micra The brand also confirmed that the next-generation Patrol large SUV will be launched in Australia in 2026, with our market the first for right-hand drive globally.