Ford Australia has announced big powertrain changes to future variants of the Ranger ute as well as its Everest seven-seat SUV sibling. The popular 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine in many variants of both ranges will be shelved as the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel becomes more widespread in both model line-ups. The 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel in the Ford Ranger will also be upgraded and will use the same 10-speed automatic transmission as other engines in the range.

According to Ford, the Ranger’s 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine has been upgraded with a new fuel injection system and timing chain for improved durability and performance, giving customers a capable and affordable powertrain option.

Ford is yet to reveal more details such as performance and fuel consumption figures, nor which models will receive which powertrains, confirming that information will come in a future announcement.

The single turbo engine currently makes 125kW/405Nm, with the bi-turbo making 154kW/500Nm and the V6, 184kW/600Nm.

Currently, the 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel is only available in the entry-level Ranger XL, with the bi-turbo motor offered in the XL, XLS, XLT, Sport and Wildtrak, and the V6 in XLT, Sport, Wildtrak and Platinum models.

In the Everest, the 2.0-litre bi-turbo is offered in the Ambiente and Trend, with the V6 exclusive to the Sport, Tremor, Wildtrak and Platinum. The single turbo 2.0-litre engine could be made available in the Everest for the first time.

“By focusing on the newly updated 2.0-litre turbo diesel and expanding the availability of our popular 3.0-litre V6, we’re giving customers more access to the power, torque, and refinement they love, whether they’re on the job site or heading out for a weekend adventure,” said Ambrose Henderson, Director of Marketing, Ford Australia.

There have been no changes to the 2.3-litre plug-in hybrid drivetrain, nor the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol in the Ranger Raptor. More details will be announced closer to the updated engines launching in Australia.