The entry-level price of the Tesla Cybertruck has been slashed, with the introduction of a new Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive model replacing the now deleted single-motor Rear-Wheel drive model.

Despite the addition of an extra motor and AWD capability, at US$59,990 (A$84,733) is US$10,000 (A$14,100) less than the rear-wheel drive model it replaces in the Cybertruck hierarchy. But, despite the price cut, the new base Cybertruck is still significantly more expensive than the US$40,000 (A$56,500) Tesla honcho Elon Musk promised at the model’s launch in November, 2019.

However, the catch could be that this sub-60k price could only last for 10 days, according to a cryptic post by Musk on his social media platform, X, where he wrote “Just for 10 days”. When asked by an X user how much the new entry-level model would cost after the “10 days”, Musk responded with “Depends on how much demand we see at this price level.”

Equipment levels for the new entry-level Cybertruck include four-wheel steering, a powered tonneau, and fabric seats (replacing Tesla’s usual faux leather coverings), and heated front seats. Further cost-saving measures include swapping out the regular model’s 15-speaker audio system with a nine-speaker set-up while second-row passengers miss out on the 9.4-inch touchscreen from more expensive models.

The new model drops the regular range’s air suspension, now fitted with coil springs and adaptive dampers. That’s seen tow rating reduced from 4990kg to 3400kg.

The addition of an electric motor at the front wheels has impacted driving range, dropping to 515km from the rear-wheel drive model’s 563km. But thanks to the extra power, the new entry-level model’s 0-100km/h claim is now 4.1 seconds, a significant improvement over the RWD model’s 6.5 seconds.

Although not explicitly stated, the new cut-price entry model is likely a bid to halt the Cybertruck’s sales slide. Tesla sold just 20,000 Cybertrucks in the US in 2025, less than half of its 2024 sales and well short of the projected 250,000 annual sales Musk promised at launch.