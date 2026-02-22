A Holden VS Commodore driven to victory in the 1997 Bathurst 1000 by Larry Perkins and Russell Ingall will soon be offered for sale.

The Castrol-backed Number 11 Commodore, chassis PE030RB, is set to be listed by online auction platform Collecting Cars through a sealed bids process opening on 23 February 2026.

The car won the 1997 Primus 1000 Classic at Mount Panorama, marking Perkins’ sixth and final Bathurst 1000 triumph. The winner’s trophy presented to Perkins and Ingall will be included in the sale.

Originally constructed by Perkins Engineering in Moorabbin, Victoria, the Commodore was rebuilt ahead of the Bathurst event following a crash earlier in 1997. The rebuild resulted in the addition of the ‘RB’ suffix to its chassis code. The car competed in the Australian V8 Supercars Championship during the 1997 and 1998 seasons with Perkins’ team.

After its frontline career, PE030RB was sold to privateer driver Barry Morcom and later raced in the V8 Lites series. It has since undergone a full restoration and is presented in its 1997 Bathurst-winning livery. The sale includes an extensive documentation file relating to its competition history and restoration.

Perkins Engineering built 49 V8 Supercars chassis and 198 racing engines between 1985 and 2012. Over that period, the team secured three Bathurst 1000 victories and three Sandown 500 wins. The company now focuses on restoration and parts remanufacturing for cars produced during its operation, overseen by Larry Perkins’ son, Jack Perkins, a former Supercars driver.

Bidding for the Commodore will be conducted privately through Collecting Cars’ Sealed Bids platform. More information here.