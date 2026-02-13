General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV) has announced a new special edition of the Chevrolet Corvette mid-engined sports car to celebrate the debut of the new Corvette Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car at the 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour race.

Dubbed the Corvette Z06 ‘Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition’, the special Corvette is the first time that the Z06 has been offered locally as part of the updated MY26 range.

Just 12 units of the Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition will be offered across both Australia and New Zealand. Pricing is yet to be confirmed for the new special edition, but we’re expecting a hike over the pre-updated Z06’s $336,000 plus on-road costs pricing.

Above the regular Z06, the Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition adds a new ‘Switchblade Silver’ exterior paint option with a C8.R graphics package, a carbon fibre roof, mirror caps and badging, an engine lighting and appearance package, blue brake callipers, 20-inch front/21-inch rear black forged aluminium wheels and Corvette Racing centre caps.

The Corvette Z07 Performance Package, previously optional on the regular Z06, is also standard on the Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition and adds adaptive suspension, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres and an exterior aero package with a high wing spoiler.

Inside, the Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition sees black and blue nappa leather upholstery, Competition seats, blue seatbelts and carbon fibre trimmings. Each car will also receive a build plate, numbered from one to 12.

Customers for the new special edition Corvette will also receive a Bathurst 12 Hour Edition custom art print, an indoor car cover with a graphic of the Corvette GT3.R, and a Corvette Racing merchandise pack, including a cap, polo, and jacket.

Mechanically, the Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition retains the Z06’s 475kW/595Nm 5.5-litre flat-plane crank V8 engine and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It launches to 100km/h in just 2.6 seconds, and hits a top speed of 304km/h.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition will debut at this weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour race, with local deliveries due to commence soon.