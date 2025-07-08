Ahead of an early 2026 local release, GM Australia New Zealand has announced a new limited edition of the Corvette hypercar called the Stingray R.

Dubbed a “sneak peak” of the mid-life update for the C8 generation, the Stingray R is based on the 3LT model of the Corvette range and adds a number of special trim pieces.

Only 50 units of the Stingray R will be available for Australia, painted in either ‘Blade Silver Metallic’, ‘Torch Red’ or ‘Arctic White’.

In addition to those colours, the limited Corvette Stingray R launch edition features a distinctive Stingray R Appearance Package with 20-spoke gloss black forged aluminium wheels with red stripe, a carbon fibre roof and a unique Stingray R build plate, among other unique features.

Overseas model shown

According to GM, the Stingray R launch edition “delivers exclusivity and an elevated driving experience in a limited-edition package”.

The drivetrain of the C8 Corvette remains with the Stingray R, with the 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine still making 369kW of power and 637Nm of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and grunt is sent to the rear wheels only.

The mid-life update for the Chevrolet Corvette has seen a new dashboard design, with a toned down middle wall adding more space to the cabin, and new infotainment features such as live services with Google Built-In and over-the-air updates.

Overseas model shown

The Stingray R will be the first facelifted C8 Corvette to reach Australia, with local pricing for the Stingray, E-Ray and Z06 models to be announced later this year.

MY26 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray R pricing (plus on-road costs):

Stingray R $235,000

Stingray R additional features over Corvette 3LT:

Carbon fibre roof

Stingray R appearance package

Black rocker panel extensions

19-inch front/20-inch rear gloss black wheels with red stripe

Red brake callipers

Black exhaust tips

Engine appearance package

Red engine cover

Carbon exterior badges and trim pieces

Black Nappa leather upholstery

GT2 seats

Red seatbelts

Stealth interior trim with carbon fibre inserts

Build plate

The first examples of the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray R launch edition will land locally in early 2026.