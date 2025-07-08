Ahead of an early 2026 local release, GM Australia New Zealand has announced a new limited edition of the Corvette hypercar called the Stingray R.
Dubbed a “sneak peak” of the mid-life update for the C8 generation, the Stingray R is based on the 3LT model of the Corvette range and adds a number of special trim pieces.
Only 50 units of the Stingray R will be available for Australia, painted in either ‘Blade Silver Metallic’, ‘Torch Red’ or ‘Arctic White’.
In addition to those colours, the limited Corvette Stingray R launch edition features a distinctive Stingray R Appearance Package with 20-spoke gloss black forged aluminium wheels with red stripe, a carbon fibre roof and a unique Stingray R build plate, among other unique features.
According to GM, the Stingray R launch edition “delivers exclusivity and an elevated driving experience in a limited-edition package”.
The drivetrain of the C8 Corvette remains with the Stingray R, with the 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine still making 369kW of power and 637Nm of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and grunt is sent to the rear wheels only.
The mid-life update for the Chevrolet Corvette has seen a new dashboard design, with a toned down middle wall adding more space to the cabin, and new infotainment features such as live services with Google Built-In and over-the-air updates.
The Stingray R will be the first facelifted C8 Corvette to reach Australia, with local pricing for the Stingray, E-Ray and Z06 models to be announced later this year.
MY26 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray R pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Stingray R
|$235,000
Stingray R additional features over Corvette 3LT:
- Carbon fibre roof
- Stingray R appearance package
- Black rocker panel extensions
- 19-inch front/20-inch rear gloss black wheels with red stripe
- Red brake callipers
- Black exhaust tips
- Engine appearance package
- Red engine cover
- Carbon exterior badges and trim pieces
- Black Nappa leather upholstery
- GT2 seats
- Red seatbelts
- Stealth interior trim with carbon fibre inserts
- Build plate
The first examples of the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray R launch edition will land locally in early 2026.