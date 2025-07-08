Ahead of an early 2026 local release, GM Australia New Zealand has announced a new limited edition of the Corvette hypercar called the Stingray R.

Dubbed a “sneak peak” of the mid-life update for the C8 generation, the Stingray R is based on the 3LT model of the Corvette range and adds a number of special trim pieces.

Only 50 units of the Stingray R will be available for Australia, painted in either ‘Blade Silver Metallic’, ‘Torch Red’ or ‘Arctic White’. 

In addition to those colours, the limited Corvette Stingray R launch edition features a distinctive Stingray R Appearance Package with 20-spoke gloss black forged aluminium wheels with red stripe, a carbon fibre roof and a unique Stingray R build plate, among other unique features. 

Overseas model shown

According to GM, the Stingray R launch edition “delivers exclusivity and an elevated driving experience in a limited-edition package”. 

The drivetrain of the C8 Corvette remains with the Stingray R, with the 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine still making 369kW of power and 637Nm of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and grunt is sent to the rear wheels only. 

The mid-life update for the Chevrolet Corvette has seen a new dashboard design, with a toned down middle wall adding more space to the cabin, and new infotainment features such as live services with Google Built-In and over-the-air updates. 

Overseas model shown

The Stingray R will be the first facelifted C8 Corvette to reach Australia, with local pricing for the Stingray, E-Ray and Z06 models to be announced later this year. 

MY26 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray R pricing (plus on-road costs): 

Stingray R$235,000

Stingray R additional features over Corvette 3LT:

  • Carbon fibre roof
  • Stingray R appearance package
  • Black rocker panel extensions
  • 19-inch front/20-inch rear gloss black wheels with red stripe
  • Red brake callipers
  • Black exhaust tips
  • Engine appearance package
  • Red engine cover
  • Carbon exterior badges and trim pieces
  • Black Nappa leather upholstery
  • GT2 seats
  • Red seatbelts
  • Stealth interior trim with carbon fibre inserts
  • Build plate

The first examples of the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray R launch edition will land locally in early 2026.