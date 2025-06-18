The most powerful production General Motors product ever has been revealed with the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X due to go on sale in North America later this year. Using a hybrid twin-turbo V8 drivetrain, the ZR1X makes 932kW – 1250hp in the old money – of power, enabling it to hit 100km/h in under two seconds and onto a top speed in excess of 375km/h.

Chevrolet also claims that the Corvette ZR1X can complete a quarter-mile sprint in “under nine seconds” at 241km/h, making it one of the quickest production cars ever made. While it was expected to be called the Corvette Zora after the Corvette’s chief engineer , Chevrolet decided on ZR1X as its name.

While the ZR1X appears to use a specialised engine, Chevrolet actually just took the best bits of the current Corvette range: the ZR1’s twin-turbocharged 5.5-litre V8 engine and the front-mounted electric motor from the E-Ray. By themselves, the V8 and electric motor produce 793kW/1123Nm and 139kW197Nm respectively.

The V8 uses an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to drive the rear wheels, while the electric motor drives the front wheels only. There’s no physical connection between the two axles, and while the two work together in acceleration, the electric motor stops at speeds higher than 258km/h. The electric motor draws power from a 1.9kWh battery, which is charged by the V8 engine or through regenerative braking.

The ZR1X also features new drive modes for track use – pressing the Charge+ button activates a new ‘Endurance’ mode to adjust the battery’s energy storage strategy for extended lapping and consistent output. There’s also a ‘Qualifying’ mode and a boost function to ensure maximum power is available on-demand.

In addition to the added performance, Chevrolet has also upgraded the braking system for the ZR1X. As standard is a ‘J59’ brake package with 419mm front and rear carbon-ceramic discs clamped by 10-piston front and six-piston rear Alcon calipers.

Buyers can also choose from a standard road-focused suspension tune with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, or the ZTK Performance Package with a firmer track-oriented set-up and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R rubber.

Buyers can also choose an optional ‘Carbon Aero’ package, which adds dive planes, underbody strakes, a hood gurney lip over the front heat extractor, and a sizeable rear wing for a claimed 544kg of downforce.

The ZR1X’s interior has also seen trim upgrades with the option for the passenger seat to be finished in a differing colour to the driver’s seat, while the new dashboard layout with a larger touchscreen and toned down central tunnel of all 2026 Corvette models also features in the ZR1X.

General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV – the local arm of GM) is yet to announce any plans for the Corvette ZR1X for the Australian market.