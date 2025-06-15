Chevrolet is poised to take a bold new step for one of its most famous models with the impending debut of the Corvette Zora, a hybrid hypercar that promises to be the most powerful and technologically advanced Corvette ever produced.

Named in honor of Zora Arkus-Duntov – the visionary engineer often referred to as the “father of the Corvette” – the Zora is set to make its official unveiling on June 17, 2025.

In an Instagram post on its official channel featuring just the date – 6.17.25 – and the Corvette flags transformed into a stylized X, a caption underneath reads: “The hype is real. A new Corvette is coming.”

Building upon the formidable foundation of the 2025 Corvette ZR1, which boasts a 5.5-litre twin-turbocharged LT7 V8 engine delivering 794 kW and 1122 Nm, the Zora integrates an electric motor on the front axle, derived from the Corvette E-Ray’s hybrid system.

The 2025 Corvette ZR1

The addition of the front-mounted electric motor not only amplifies power but also introduces all-wheel-drive capabilities, enhancing traction and handling. This set-up is anticipated to enable the Zora to accelerate from 0-100km/h in under 2.0 seconds, positioning it competitively against elite hypercars.

Spy shots have captured camouflaged prototypes of the Zora undergoing rigorous testing at the Nürburgring, often alongside benchmarks like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. These images reveal distinctive features, including a unique radiator configuration to accommodate the hybrid system, aggressive aerodynamic elements, and a prominent rear spoiler.

While official pricing has yet to be announced, industry analysts estimate that the Zora will command a premium over the ZR1, potentially starting around US$204,995. This price point reflects its position as the flagship model in the Corvette line-up.

The Corvette Zora represents a significant milestone in Chevrolet’s evolution, blending traditional American muscle with modern hybrid innovation.