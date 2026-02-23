The NSW Government has announced plans to introduce a minimum age for e-bike riders, citing growing safety concerns and a rise in incidents involving young people.

The Minns Labor Government confirmed last week it is considering setting the minimum age between 12 and 16. A final decision, including rules around carrying passengers, is expected by June following further advice and consultation.

Astor Legal principal lawyer Avinash Singh said the proposal follows a series of dangerous riding incidents and an increase in public complaints.

“There have been a number of cases involving youths riding e-bikes in a dangerous manner,” Singh said. “There has also been a significant rise in complaints from members of the public, as well as serious injuries and, in some cases, fatalities involving young riders.”

Singh said introducing a minimum age would likely improve safety for both riders and other road users. “Young people using e-bikes have, at times, put themselves and others at risk,” he said.

The Government has also flagged plans to align NSW with European safety standards for e-bikes. From March 1, 2029, only e-bikes that comply with EU regulations – which are designed to ensure the bikes operate more like conventional bicycles than motorcycles – will be permitted for sale and use in the state.

Questions remain about how an age restriction would be enforced. Singh said police would likely stop riders and request identification, although many younger teenagers do not carry formal ID. One option could involve introducing a licensing or registration system for e-bike riders.

However, Singh cautioned that raising the minimum age could have unintended consequences, particularly in regional areas where young people rely on e-bikes for transport to school, sport and part-time work. Any restriction, he said, would need to balance improved safety outcomes with the mobility needs of families outside metropolitan centres.