As artificial intelligence traffic cameras become standard across Australia, concerns are mounting over their accuracy, particularly when it comes to detecting mobile phone and seatbelt offences. With AI-based enforcement now operating nationwide, a growing number of motorists are questioning infringement notices and taking their cases to court.

AI cameras are designed to automatically identify illegal mobile phone use and seatbelt breaches, capturing images that can lead to fines and demerit points. However, according to high-profile traffic lawyer at Astor Legal, Avinash Singh, the technology is far from foolproof. Singh warned that the systems frequently misinterpret common items as mobile phones.

“AI cameras are notoriously unreliable at detecting mobile phone use in particular,” Singh said. “The technology often mistakes other objects for phones. We’ve seen cases where wallets, glasses cases and even battery packs have been incorrectly flagged.”

Transport authorities across the country maintain that images captured by AI cameras are reviewed by trained human operators before penalties are issued. While this reassurance is intended to build confidence in the system, Singh says it raises further questions.

“If these images are genuinely being checked by people, it makes the volume of incorrect detections all the more concerning,” he said. “There’s no transparent way for drivers to verify how thorough that review process actually is.”

Legal professionals report that AI-generated infringements are now being regularly challenged, particularly in cases where the image evidence is unclear or open to interpretation. Singh is encouraging drivers who believe they’ve been wrongly fined to consider disputing the notice rather than paying it automatically.

“To challenge an AI-based fine, the driver must elect to take the matter to court instead of paying it,” Singh explained. “The case is then listed for a hearing, where a criminal defence lawyer can argue that the prosecution cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the image shows a mobile phone.”

With AI enforcement expanding and penalties remaining severe, experts say scrutiny of the technology – and how it’s applied – is likely to intensify as more drivers push back against questionable fines.