Since October 8, Western Australia has activated full enforcement of its new artificial intelligence road safety camera program, issuing fines after an extensive eight-month warning period revealed widespread non-compliance on the state’s roads.

During the trial phase, AI-enabled cameras monitoring key locations across Perth and regional areas detected more than 380,000 road safety breaches, with 65,000 warning notices issued to motorists for violations such as phone use, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt correctly.

Authorities say the warning period successfully prompted behavioural change, with a 40 per cent drop in offences recorded between February and September. However, drivers will now face penalties of up to $1000 and four demerit points for using a mobile phone illegally, speeding, or not complying with seatbelt laws.

The system uses advanced AI cameras mounted on fixed and mobile trailers capable of detecting multiple offences simultaneously. These cameras can identify drivers using mobile phones, handling objects, failing to wear their seatbelt properly, or travelling at excessive speeds. They are also able to detect unregistered vehicles, monitor heavy vehicle speed limits and assess whether trailers or caravans are being towed legally.

During the trial, 114,800 drivers were detected wearing a seatbelt incorrectly, 158,000 were caught using a mobile phone, and 100,000 were found speeding. Authorities also reported dangerous behaviour such as children travelling unrestrained in front seats and drivers seen using drugs or drinking behind the wheel.

One motorist was reportedly captured committing more than 80 separate offences within just a few months.

The rollout comes amid mounting concern over road safety in WA. The state has recorded its highest road fatality figures in nearly a decade, with 148 deaths so far this year, a 6 per cent increase on 2024.

Police Commissioner Col Blanch said the new enforcement measures are intended to change habits, not just raise revenue.

“If you’re caught in the first week, you really need to question your ability to drive safely,” he said. “Wearing a seatbelt or putting down your phone is a conscious decision.”

Road Safety Minister Reece Whitby said penalties were now necessary to protect lives.

“Every time you drive, you make choices that can end in tragedy. These cameras are about saving lives, not catching people out,” he said. “Slow down, buckle up and put the phone away.”

AI-based road camera technology is already in use across several Australian states, generating substantial reductions in risky driving behaviours. WA authorities say they expect similar improvements as full enforcement is now underway.