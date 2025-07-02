Western Australian police have blasted the “mind-boggling” behaviour of Australian motorist, six months after rolling out a raft of new high-tech cameras across several known hotspots in an effort to crack down on unsafe driving and reduce the state’s death toll.

During a budget hearing in the WA State Parliament on Tuesday, it was revealed that the camera had captured 130,000 offences since January 26. 50,000 caution letters were issued to those in breach of road rules.

That, according to Yahoo! News, equates to more than 800 offences and 280 letters per day, with more than 25 million vehicles passing through the cameras.

Police said that cameras found that 50,000 people were incorrectly wearing a seatbelt or not at all, while a further 75,000 drivers were caught using their phone illegally from behind the wheel.

Astonishingly, one motorist was caught 81 times in breach of an offence, while another was caught what appeared to be a beer in one hand, a mobile phone in the other and not wearing a seatbelt.

A P-plater was even caught letting a passenger hold the steering wheel while they used their phone.

Police Minister Reece Whitby branded the evidence as “quite astonishing” when addressing the parliament yesterday. “These cameras are the most advanced in the country. They capture multiple offending within the cabin of the vehicle,” he said during the budget estimates proceedings.

Fixed cameras were deployed at two locations on the Kwinana Freeway, with another six mobile cameras placed on mobile trailers towards Albany and another 55 around Perth. The cameras will continue to operate in trial phase until October, with caution notices issued for the next three months until the WA government starts issuing fines.