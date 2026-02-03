The New South Wales Government has moved to defend plans to expand its speed and red-light camera network after motorists criticised the rollout as a form of revenue raising.

Under the proposal, around 10 new cameras will be installed each year across the state, with Transport for NSW (TNSW) confirming the devices will be placed at locations identified as high risk based on crash and near-miss data. The announcement has prompted strong reactions from some drivers, who argue the program unfairly targets motorists.

TNSW, however, insists the cameras are designed solely to reduce road trauma. Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, the department said the approach is aimed at rule-breakers rather than compliant drivers, and that all locations are chosen using evidence-based safety assessments.

The next wave of cameras is expected to be installed across several Sydney suburbs, including Auburn, Beecroft, Blacktown, Concord, Greenacre, Lewisham, Sylvania, Wentworthville and Wetherill Park. Regional areas are also included, with new enforcement planned for Blackbutt, Doyalson, Nowra and San Remo.

Chadi Chalhoub, Executive Director of Transport Safety, said the expansion is a direct response to persistent road safety concerns. “Last year we lost more than 350 people on our roads, and around 40 per cent of those deaths occurred in crashes where speeding was the main factor,” he told the outlet.

Those figures reflect a broader national trend. More than 1300 people were killed on Australian roads in 2025, many in crashes authorities say could have been avoided.

According to Chalhoub, research consistently shows automated enforcement plays a key role in improving driver behaviour. “Expert evidence tells us camera enforcement is one of the most effective ways to increase road safety, and it’s used widely both nationally and internationally,” he said.

He added that red-light speed cameras are installed at intersections with a history of serious incidents, with the goal of slowing vehicles and preventing drivers from running red lights.

Responding to claims the program is unfair, Chalhoub stressed that motorists are given ample warning. “Every speed camera in NSW is clearly signposted, whether it’s a red-light camera, an average speed camera or a mobile unit,” he said. “All locations are also published on the TNSW website.”

The government, he said, would prefer drivers never be fined at all. “We would rather have people follow the rules and stick to the speed limit than receive even a dollar from penalties,” Chalhoub told Yahoo\.

“There are no excuses for speeding,” he added. “Slow down and drive to the conditions.”