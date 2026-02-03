New research from car insurance comparison site MoneySuperMarket has revealed which cars the world dreams of owning the most. Using a combination of global Google search data and a consumer survey of 4000 drivers worldwide, researchers identified the most searched-for dream cars across the world as well as each country’s top Googled dream model.

The study also discovered the most preferable colours, the reasons people desire certain vehicles over others, and the main barriers preventing people from owning their ‘dream car’.

Taking the top spot as the world’s dream car is the Ford Mustang, racking up well over 100 million (116,686,707) searches over a five-year period. In addition to the global top spot, the Mustang also ranks as the most-desired in Chile, Mexico, Peru and Georgia, as well as many American states.

Second place went to the Porsche 911. While the Mustang scored higher in overall worldwide searches from car fanatics, when drilling down into the country-by-country data, the 911 featured at the top of the list for more countries. In fact, Porsche scored well as a brand overall, with the Cayenne and Macan SUVs also featuring in the top 20.

4

The Dodge Charger was placed third, with the Tesla Model 3 in fourth place. Like Porsche, Tesla appeared in the top 20 three times with the Model Y in sixth and the Model S in 18th place.

After the Ford Mustang, two other Ford models also featured in the top 20 dream cars list. The Bronco storms into the global rankings in fifth, thanks to 66.7 million searches worldwide over the past five years. The Ford GT had almost 37 million searches, earning it 10th position.

Elsewhere in the list, Audi, Cadillac, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Mitsubishi, BMW, Nissan and Toyota all make an appearance.

The World’s Top 20 Dream Car Models: Rank Car Manufacturer Car Model Search Volume (5yr) 1 Ford Mustang 116,686,707 2 Porsche 911 91,616,454 3 Dodge Charger 87,045,992 4 Tesla Model 3 82,352,518 5 Ford Bronco 66,679,533 6 Tesla Model Y 64,254,969 7 BMW M3 64,253,540 8 Porsche Cayenne 54,514,477 9 Toyota Supra 48,073,643 10 Audi R8 40,949,539 11 Ford GT 36,979,907 12 Cadillac Escalade 34,046,793 13 Porsche Macan 34,036,414 14 Land Rover Defender 33,994,384 15 Lamborghini Urus 32,502,155 16 Mitsubishi Lancer 30,123,684 17 Audi Quattro 29,755,265 18 Tesla Model S 28,243,246 19 Nissan Skyline 26,979,618 20 Land Rover Discovery 25,141,304

Australian results were a bit different, with the 911 placed first and the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 coming in second and third places respectively. The Mustang was placed fourth and the BMW M3 fifth.

Australia’s top five dream cars:

1. Porsche 911 – 3,658,700 (five-year searches)

2. Tesla Model Y – 3,594,500

3. Tesla Model 3 – 3,325,000

4. Ford Mustang – 2,695,900

5. BMW M3 – 2,471,200

Aside from car type, MoneySuperMarket also surveyed dream car colours, with black (30 per cent) the top colour, ahead of red (13 per cent), blue (11 per cent), white (10 per cent) and grey (nine per cent).