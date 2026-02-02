GWM Australia has announced that the plug-in hybrid variant of the popular Tank 300 off-road large SUV will be launched locally from March 2026.

Priced from $55,990 drive away for the entry-level Lux, the plug-in hybrid will be the fourth available drivetrain for the Tank 300 and will use the same 300kW drivetrain as the larger Tank 500, with up to 105km of electric driving range. First announced in December 2025, the Tank 300 PHEV Ultra will arrive first, with the lower-spec Lux arriving soon afterwards.

Centre of the Tank 300 plug-in hybrid is GWM’s ‘Hi4-T’ plug-in hybrid drivetrain with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 120kW electric motor for 300kW power and 750Nm torque combined peak outputs. As with the Tank 500, the 300’s PHEV system is mated to a mechanical four-wheel drive system with a transfer case and locking differentials for the same excellent off-road capability that it’s known for.

GWM is yet to confirm the Tank 300 PHEV’s battery size, but claims that it offers up to 105km of electric driving range (NEDC) and can be DC fast charged at up to 50kW for a claimed 30 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 24 minutes. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality at up to 6kW to power external power devices is standard.

The Tank 300 PHEV’s 3000kg braked towing capacity is identical to the other Tank 300 models.

2026 GWM Tank 300 pricing (drive away):

Lux 2.4L turbo-diesel $47,990 Ultra 2.0L turbo-petrol $49,990 Ultra 2.4L turbo-diesel $51,990 Lux 2.0L turbo plug-in hybrid $55,990 Ultra 2.0L turbo hybrid $56,990 Ultra 2.0L turbo plug-in hybrid $59,990

The GWM Tank 300 plug-in hybrid will go on sale in Australia from March 2026, with local specifications to be confirmed then.