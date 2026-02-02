KGM Australia has launched its second hybridised model locally after the Torres, with the Actyon Hybrid now on sale.
From $50,000 drive away, or $5000 more than equivalent petrol Actyon models, the KGM Actyon Hybrid is priced right in the heartland of hybrid mid-size SUVs. Competing against other mid-size hybrid SUVs such as the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, GWM Haval H6, Nissan X-Trail e-Power and Toyota RAV4, the KGM Actyon Hybrid sits in the KGM range as the more coupe-like version of the Torres.
The new hybrid uses a 1.5-litre hybrid drivetrain making 150kW of power and is capable of claimed fuel consumption of just 5.5L/100km on the combined cycle (2.1L/100km less than the petrol Actyon). Measuring 4740mm long, 1910mm wide, 1680mm tall and using a 2680mm long wheelbase, the Actyon is 140mm longer, 55mm wider, 5mm shorter and 10mm shorter between wheels than the outgoing RAV4. Its 668-litre boot is almost 100L larger.
The KGM Actyon Hybrid’s turbo-hybrid drivetrain is the same as its recently-launched Torres Hybrid sibling. Using a dedicated hybrid transmission, the Actyon Hybrid sends power to the front wheels and emits 127g/km of CO2 (47g/km less than the petrol model).
Like the petrol Actyon, the hybrid is offered in entry-level K50 and upper-spec K60 forms. The K50 features equipment like 20-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, dual 12.3-inch screens in the cabin and a large suite of active safety features.
Above the K50, the K60 adds a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and sunshades for the rear doors. Scroll down to see a full standard equipment list.
2026 KGM Actyon pricing (drive away:)
|K50
|$45,000
|K60
|$48,000
|K50 Hybrid
|$50,000
|K60 Hybrid
|$53,000
KGM Actyon K50 Hybrid standard features:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED exterior lighting
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Heated and auto-folding mirrors
- Electric tailgate with hands-free opening
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heated leather steering wheel
- Leather upholstery
- 10-way electric front seat adjustment with heating and ventilation
- Heated outboard rear seats
- Dual 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver’s displays
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Interior ambient lighting
- 8x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Auto high beam
- Front vehicle start alert
- Driver attention monitoring
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
Actyon K60 Hybrid model adds:
- 360-degree camera
- Panoramic sunroof
- Rear door sunshades
- Wireless phone charger
